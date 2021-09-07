MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th September 2021

Poll postponement will only work to Eatala's advantage

Refer to 'Double whammy for Eatala' (Sept 06). The delay in the election, by another couple of months, will give Rajender some challenging moments to put his folk together, to avoid poaching by political opponents. The news that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be part of Eatala's padayatra at Nirmal, to be addressed by for the former, under the banyan tree Veyi Udala Marri, that had been the venue for the assassination of hundreds by the erstwhile Nizam's Razakars, will be a morale booster to BJP workers in the state, and in Huzurabad in paving the way for the victory of Eatala Rajender hand down as TRS is talking in terms of having already lost the election as KTR has said the losing the election will no way affect the fortunes of the TRS.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Shramik Cards will greatly benefit migrant labour

The recent Labour Shramik Cards initiative of GOI can be very helpful in support of migratory labour if all the States work in total coordination with themselves and the Centre. Panchayats in villages where labour comes for agriculture operations from other states must have their system in place to register and help such workers for Shramik Card registration. Similarly, for migrant casual labour registration in other towns and cities it should be made mandatory for employers to see that they have valid registration. Social security benefit transfer in the accounts too can be useful only when the banks are given liberty to make payments to labour class adhering to anywhere banking without insisting on permanent local address proof.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Kashmir issue once again comes to the fore

The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban following the withdrawal of the US troops has fuelled speculation about a spurt in militant activities in the Valley. There are already reports that there is a surge in foreign ultras in Kashmir. The Taliban which is amenable to being influenced by Pakistan has already stated that it will 'raise voice for Kashmiri Muslims.' It would be an inversion of the truth to say that the people of Kashmir have become less disaffected and less alienated as a result of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The Narendra Modi government cannot misconstrue the 'calm and silence' in the Valley as popular acceptance of the stripping of special status and let things drift into a situation difficult to manage.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Festival season raises threat of Covid further

The arrival of festival season has made State administrations and local authorities' tasks more difficult in amidst the pandemic. The Centre is clear on its continuing directions regarding curbs to be placed on public gatherings till September 30. All the festivals are usually celebrated with gatherings. The State governments will hesitate to take a call not to hurt the sentiments.

It's people, political parties, civil society and media to be more proactive than the government to see that adherence to the Covid appropriate behaviour is the norm.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Teachers fend for themselves

This refers to "44 finest teachers get national awards' (Sept 06). While I compliment the 44 teachers (including two teachers from TS), this year every teacher collectively deserves a national award for the way they managed to keep the classes going. All teachers collectively deserve national awards because all of them used their own mobiles, laptop and even network. Many of them even brought their own blackboard for use in their homes when the schools were closed. Neither the Centre nor the States nor school managements or anyone else gave support to them. They did not even take steps to provide SIM cards, thus making them use their own personal number at the risk of privacy. Sadly none of the schools even cared to create email accounts for them and therefore they had to share their personal email address with parents. Lastly, more than a thousand teachers lost their lives, the President should have shared his grief while praising them.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad