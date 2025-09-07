MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th September 2025

Grandparents: The pillars of wisdom, integrity & moral values

Ourgrandparents play a huge role in our life. They are the strong roots of our family. They are at the top of our family tree. They provide us with practical guidance and wisdom. They give us an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and successful ventures. Grandparents are the super heroes of yesteryears. They are the embodiment of abundant experience and able guides for the present day generations. Grandparents and their grandchildren share a special, pure, unconditional love and affection. In the lives of children, the association with grandparents offer more than a generous dose of love. The hugging, caring goes a long way to add to the health of grandparents. When grandchildren need a story, the grandparents are the best source. Through their teachings, the future generations find a right path to lead a successful life. Grandparents can also play an important role in shaping the character of upcoming generations and nurturing family bonds. It serves as a reminder for young generations to respect, honour, and cherish their grandparents for their valuable contributions and life experiences.

National Grandparents Day-2025:

National Grandparents Day is observed on the first Sunday after Labour Day in September, which is organised on first Monday of September. In 2025, the National Grandparents Day is observed on 07 September 2025 to honour the the yesteryear leaders with love, affection, and strong helping hand.

Grandparents Day was introduced by Marian Lucile-McQuade couple who had 14 children, 43 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. This day is celebrated in the form of talk to grandparents in person or by mobile call, take them on an adventure or picnic, listen to them on life journey, write an affectionate letter to them, try to learn something from them, help them out at the time of requirement, take a photo with them, and adopt a grandparent who has no grandchildren. It is also a day to present a personalised gifts or cards to show how much they cherish their grandparents.

They are the source of vast experience:

When we have our grandparents, feel we are extremely lucky. Spending time with them, learn from their life history, and ask suitable ways to follow to overcome hurdles in the journey of life. Done those things which keep them happy and healthy.

Most of the time, they want to spend time with you. Grandparents offer valuable lessons that can help in challenging times. Grandparents are our continuing tie to the past, to the events, beliefs and experiences that so strongly affect our lives and the world around us. They are the suitable bridge to link to its heritage and traditions. They are the pillars of wisdom, integrity, and moral values. Realise the priceless contribution of their grandparents in raising a child.

Grandparents are often young in India (40s and 50s) as they got married in early age, have first child soon after their marriage. In many cases, the grandparents are being mistreated, neglected by parents but the grandchildren establish their strong bond with these old people with rich experiences. Let’s thank them for their purest love, care, strength, kindness, and guidance. Grandchildren are little angels to them.

- Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy

Thimmapur, Karimnagar.

Excessive Homework: A threat to children’s well-being

A proverb says, 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.' It clearly implies that too much academic load without relaxation, adversely affects children’s physical and mental development. It is undisputed that homework reinforces what children learn at school. However, excessive homework often becomes counterproductive, as it leads children into stress and exhaustion instead of improvement.

Research scholar Denise Pope conducted a study on school children and found that excessive homework caused them to experience high stress, physical health problems, lack of balance, and even alienation from society. These findings confirm that when homework crosses reasonable limits, it not only hinders cognitive growth but also undermines children’s overall well-being.

Excessive homework leads to the use of many notebooks, which in turn increases the weight of school-going children’s bags.

Rachhanaa Pawaskar, an MBBS student from DY Patil Medical College, conducted a study on 886 school going children in the year 2019 and found that 64% of students felt discomfort carrying their school bags, and almost 80% were carrying more weight than recommended. A 2016 ASSOCHAM study identified spinal damages in school-going children due to carrying heavy loads in the form of their school bags.

Such evidences underscore a harsh truth, that the culture of excessive homework, instead of nurturing holistic, curiosity-driven growth, often results in stress-filled evenings and health-compromising routines. What was once intended as reinforcement of classroom learning now risks becoming a counter-productive exercise, stifling creativity, impairing physical well-being, and eroding the joy of childhood itself.

Let's recollect the thought-provoking insight from Alfie Kohn, a leading education critic, who acutely observes that "Children cannot be made to acquire skills, they aren’t vending machines, such that we put in more homework and get out more learning."

-K. Manoj Kumar

Huzurabad, Karimnagar

Trump’s bullying policies to boomerang

U.S.President's latest post on Social Media that 'It looks like the U. S. has lost India & Russia to darkest China' indicates his total desperation and frustration as he himself is to be blamed for the down turn of Indo- U.S. relations.

The U. S. stand that India is fuelling Ukraine War by buying Russian Oil is untenable as it is the very United States of America and its NATO allies played a crucial role in the events that led to the Ukraine War and are now playing a Central role in the conduct of the on-going war.

The consistent U. S. Policies towards Ukraine had made Vladimir Putin, who saw an existential threat to his Country- a point which he made repeatedly for many years.

The Biden Administration was unwilling to eliminate that threat through diplomacy and indeed recommitted itself to bring Ukraine into NATO fold, which ultimately forced Russian President to invade Ukraine.

Donald Trump's desperate efforts to halt the War, would be a non-starter in itself as Russia would reject the deployment of European forces in the Ukrainian soil and also would never agree to part with 20% of Ukrainian territory which is effectively under the Russian Occupation in Donbas region.

USA must refrain from blaming India for the on going War in Ukraine as it would lower its image and the additional tariffs imposed on India should be withdrawn at right earnest and both India and USA should conclude a Trade deal which is mutually beneficial to both the Countries.

The bullying tactics by USA would no longer work with a full fledged Sovereign Country like India and it should realise that " it is no longer a' Uni Polar World but it is actually an emerging Multi Polar World.'

- R. J. Janardhana Rao,

Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad-28.

"PresidentTrump's statement, 'we have lost India and Russia to darkest China,' seems like crocodile tears and lacks seriousness (Hans India dt 6-9-25). He will realise the friendship between these three countries when he experiences the slowing down of the American economy."

The Indo-US relationship has been strained due to Trump's 50% tariff on Indian exports, plus additional tariffs on India buying oil from Russia. At any given time, a relationship with the US is welcome if it's based on mutual understanding for the mutual development of economies. Ultimately, diplomatic relations should prioritise fair trade practices and respect for sovereignty, paving the way for stronger global partnerships.”

- Ganti Venkata Sudhir

Secunderabad

India must stand up to American bully

Thejust announced liberal and mammoth GST reforms in a way are aimed to ameliorate the cascading effects of unilateral and irrational tariffs by the US on India, on the pretext that India purchasing Russian crude is promoting the Ukraine war machine. India can definitely overcome these hurdles imposed by US export restrictions, by being responsibly ‘swadeshi’ when it comes to utilising our own natural resources to a great extent and by putting them to healthy and economic advantages. This is yet another colonial lesson for India which did not end with the exit of the British from India; and definitely there can be more in future. Such acts by big global powers are constantly on play especially when the country is lacking in self-reliance to be perpetually dependent on defence and other day today needs on them. The ‘Viksit Bharat’ that India is in the making has foreseen such dangerous trends being imposed on the nation. But there is a long way to go in making India in the absolute sense, as hurdles are being placed towards every move of development and progress.

- K V Raghuram

Wayanad

FM is scaling around with strategic moves

Fewfinance ministers in independent India have shaped the economy as decisively as Nirmala Sitharaman. Her tenure has been defined by bold reforms and an unflinching commitment to steering the country through turbulent times.

By raising the income tax exemption to ₹12 lakh under the new regime, she delivered the most significant relief to the middle class in decades. She also oversaw a sweeping overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), making essentials like food grains, milk, medicines, and insurance either tax-free or significantly cheaper.

At the same time, she presided over a historic surge in infrastructure investment, with capital expenditure nearly tripling in just five years. Highways, railways, airports, and digital infrastructure have expanded at a pace unmatched in recent memory. These initiatives helped India maintain its place as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, even in the face of the war-pronged situation, pandemic, global inflation, and supply chain shocks.

What sets Sitharaman apart, however, is not only the scale of her reforms but also her resilience as a leader. In doing so, she has set a benchmark for performance in public office — combining competence, courage, and steadiness under fire. Looking ahead, the imprint of her policies will continue to shape India’s growth story for years to come.

- Akhilesh Krishnan

Vashi, Navi Mumbai

GST-free life insurance policy, a welcome move

TheCentre has removed GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and subsequent reinsurance; and on family floater policies and policies for senior citizens and reinsurance thereof, from Sept. 22, 2025. This initiative announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aims at reducing entry barrier price for life insurance in India, which is currently an underserved market. Most industry leaders and observers say yes. Removing the previous 18 per cent GST on insurance premiums makes insurance products more affordable and can also help expand penetration.

Dimple Wadhawan

Kanpur Nagar

K’taka switching over to ballot paper a diabolic move

Apropos,"Karnataka’s move to use ballot paper for local body polls, contentious," Sep 6. The Karnataka Congress government’s decision to conduct local body polls through ballot paper instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is a retrograde and regressive step. At a time when India is steadily digitising governance, reverting to paper ballots reeks of political insecurity and deliberate attempt to question a tested system. EVMs have withstood the scrutiny of courts, Election Commission, and independent observers for decades. By junking technology, the Congress is not only undermining electoral efficiency but also paving the way for chaos, booth capturing, and malpractices that ballots notoriously invite. Ironically, the gamble may boomerang. If the Congress fails to perform well even in the ballot system it has so loudly vouched for, it will stand completely exposed. The narrative of blaming EVMs for electoral defeats will collapse, leaving the party in an imbroglio of its own making. Instead of instilling confidence, this decision displays desperation. Rather than restoring credibility, it risks further eroding public trust. Congress may soon realise that tinkering with the electoral system cannot mask its political weaknesses.

- N Sadhasiva Reddy,

Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru

TheCongress government, wherever in power, continues to believe in playing out a divisive agenda that the party has been promoting against EVMs and other Constitutional bodies all along. The Congress government’s move to replace EVMs with ballot paper for local body elections is yet another diabolic move to berate the efficient EVMs which make the election process fast, efficient and hassle free. The new move to introduce paper ballots is to justify the party’s stand that EVMs are unreliable for contributing to repeated defeat of the Congress; although there is no complaint when Congress is winning elections. As the editorial prudently brought out, the ‘vote chori’ allegations by Rahul Gandhi would be sealed once and for all, if the Panchayat election results go the other way for irrationally blaming the Election Commission of India and the EVMs for the party’s miserable performance.

-K R Parvathy

Mysuru