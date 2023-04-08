MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th April 2023

Pay back dragon in the same coin

The Chinese foreign policy on India is to maintain a hostile relationship at borders. The policy of pressure is also policy of dominance. China understood that the Indian political system or the central government is weak. And it believes that there is no definite foreign policy India has with respect to its neighbouring countries. It is wait-and-watch policy. No urgency in settling border issue as it did with Russia. The moral loss of Jammu and Kashmir's Aksai Chin and POK are weaknesses that India could not digest and dominance of the occupied countries. India should maintain a similar policy what China has been doing, put pressure on Chinese land. Because of direct clash at two incidents at borders, our country appeared stronger.

D Kishan Prasad, RC village, Karimnagar district

Strictly put an end to online wagering



The government decision to apply brakes on speculative online gaming by removing the use of real money is an exemplary move. Taking the bridle in their hands by creating a secure and licence-based structure will benefit users by safeguarding their privacy. It will mitigate the danger of black market competition by improving players' safety and amplifying transparency by reducing the risk of getting scammed. The government attention to this sector by making it a responsible gaming arena will lead to a mature industry.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

The Centre has prohibited betting and wagering on the surface, but when examined in-depth, most of them are involved in provoking gambling in the name of prizes and skill development. New online gaming rules are still not clear to differentiate which online games involve wagering or skill development. The ministry of IT should continue to develop clear rules that distinguish between skill developing games and betting games. Multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) and stakeholder decisions should be considered to comprehensively determine what types of games are permissible.



Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Can KCR fund entire Oppn parties?



Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo's announcement that his party will supply free money in all parliamentary constituencies in India in order to give a strong counter to BJP is really astonishing. At least a minimum amount of Rs 20 crore is required in each seat. It works out to Rs 10,900 crore (545 seats x Rs.20 crores). Is this whopping money available in BRS coffers? If it is government money, then it will belong to people only. The decision of BRS has already fallen under severe criticism even by the supporting parties and people.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A message for Easter



Easter is one of the oldest and the holiest of all Christian festivals. It is a day revered by Christians all over the world who celebrate it with immense religious ardency. If you want to give an Easter gift to someone, I recommend the following: To your enemy, forgiveness; To an opponent, tolerance; To a friend, your heart; To a customer, good service; To the poor, charity; To every child, a good example; To yourself, respect;

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

Hyd Metro should restore concession



The recent decision by Hyderabad Metro to lift the 10% discount on peak hour travel for smart card holders causes deep displeasure. The 10% discount during peak hours was a great incentive for regular commuters to opt for the Metro instead of other modes of transport. The decision appears to be purely profit-driven, without taking into account the impact it will have on the daily lives and budgets of commuters.

K Murali Mohan, Hyderabad

A slap in the face of opposition



On the contention of the petitioners that skewed application of the law had led to an "uneven playing field" and shrank the space for dialogue, the CJI said, "When you say that space for opposition has shrunk, the remedy is in that space, the political space. Not court." No exclusive rules for politicians, same as the rest, concluded the court and gave a stand which needs no explanation in future arguments. It was a slap in the face of the opposition, who were exceeding all the limits to blame the government and approach court for each and everything. Refusing to entertain a plea by 14 political parties alleging "selective and targeted" use of Central probe agencies such as the CBI and ED by the BJP-led Central government against their leaders, the Supreme Court cleared that it can intervene in individual cases when the facts are before it, but cannot lay down separate general guidelines only for politicians who "stand absolutely on the same standing as the rest of the country citizens of the country It is one more slap for misusing the freedom of speech on central agencies."

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai