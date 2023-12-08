MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th December 2023

Root out corruption for a better world

International Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually on December 9, serves as a reminder of corruption’s disheartening prevalence and its threat to democracy. This day underscores the necessity to address corruption’s impact on bureaucratic structures, democracy, and institutions. It is dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging collaborative efforts to combat corruption, advocating for a society free from corrupt practices. Tackling corruption requires a collective effort from individuals, governments, civil servants, law enforcement, media, private sector, civil society, academia, and the youth.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

A crown of thorns for Revanth Reddy

On assuming charge as the CM of Telangana, many challenges await A Revanth Reddy. He has to first revamp the administration, allow the dust to settle in his party, understand the state’s financial status and implement the 6-G schemes successfully. As the Lok Sabha elections are not far, the new CM has to gear up for the same. Further, conducting the Assembly with BRS and BJP as the opposition parties is a Herculean task. Getting the bills passed in the Legislative Council is another challenge for the new CM, as the Congress party is lacking a majority there. Already criticism is in the air with a BJP-elected MLA stating that after for one year, the BJP government will come to power in the State. Thus, the CM’s chair for Revanth Reddy is not a bed of roses, but a crown of thorns.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

***

Sub: ‘Congress’ six guarantees set to cost govt dearly.’ The new Congress government that assumed power in Telangana, is more into sops and freebies that is more than being given by the previous BRS government. One of the six guarantees is free bus ride for women in the state will add to the burden of the TSRTC which is already reeling under the accumulated losses of Rs 6,000 crore. The losses to transport corporations in Karnataka and Kerala are almost to this extent, while in Kerala the loss is put up with despite no concession being allowed to women. Other overheads that come under the guarantees will reduce Telangana to a non-surplus state economically.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Congress party took a correct decision in appointing Revanth Reddy as the CM of Telangana state because Revanth as TPCC president led Congress to the victory in the recently held Telangana assembly elections and he is the young and dynamic leader to rule the state. Even though Congress lost the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the party proved that it is strong in South India. Congress stunned the mighty Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the state and created a record in the history of Telangana. This assembly election results will keep Congress hopes alive to win the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Obnoxious remarks by Congress netas, allies

Despite the disparaging remarks by a DMK MP over the North-South divide in the parliament, the silence maintained by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is deafening. It only goes to show that the party is bent upon on spreading Nafratki Dukan before 2024 polls. Not ending at this, the dangerous and divisive diatribe entering into a new low with Chief Minister-designate of Revanth Reddy triggering a massive controversy by saying Telangana DNA is superior to Bihar DNA of his rivals, by pointing out that KCR belongs to Kurmi caste of Bihar and migrated to Telangana. By and large, a question arises as to how long the arrogant Congress and its alliance partners will hurt Hindu and Sanatana Dharma.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

AP govt renders timely relief efforts

The Michaung Cyclone which made landfall on Tuesday near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh caused unprecedented damage to standing crops including horticulture. It battered disturbed roads, electric supply and harvested paddy crop. It is because of precautionary measures taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The state government on its part opened relief camps across the cyclone-hit districts. Now it took up enumeration to pay compensation. Statements of opposition that it should have done better are wrong. Instead, it can give suggestions and extend cooperation to help people recover from this disaster.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru