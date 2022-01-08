MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th January 2021

India's eminence on the rise

Recent Indian foreign policy has a chequered record, the vacillations over the Taliban resuming control in Afghanistan being one instance. But it cannot be denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been remarkably successful in maintaining cordial Indian relations with US President Joe Biden despite overtly wooing former President Donald Trump. Increase in bilateral trade and investment, co-operation on global security matters, inclusion of India in decision-making on matters of global governance (United Nations Security Council), upgraded representation in trade and investment forums (World Bank, IMF, APEC), admission into multilateral export control regimes etc., reflect that a new order is in place, as of now.

MR Jayanthi, Mumbai

Team India is in for a jolt



No match is won or lost until the last ball is bowled. With test match cricket made more meaningful with the 90 overs per day rule in force, the matches are generally decided by fourth day. TheIndian cricket teamlost track after winning the toss and failed to put up a brave total failing like pins due to the well-directed pace bowling attack. The Proteas played to a plan and kept the runs ticking on the third day when a target of 240 plus was achieved in style when there was a rain reprieve. The so-called Indian top order failed against a genuine pace attack exposing our old weakness.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

PM security breach unforgivable



The editorial, 'A security lapse which could have turned serious" is appropriate, passionate, rational and appealing. The matter concerns not an individual but the security of the Prime Minister of India."Modi is an elected Prime Minister of this country...One might differ with him on a thousand issues and argue over a million more." Well said! Indeed, security lapse is unforgivable. It calls for thorough probe and appropriate action.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Indeed, there was a serious security lapse that had put PM at a high risk in the poll-bound Punjab. It trigged a major conflict between the BJP and state ruling Congress and the matter reached the Supreme Court. I think too much is being made out of this incident. The PM was supposed to fly by helicopter but changed the plan in last minute due to bad weather and hence this incident happened. But our political parties are finding a political angle and blaming each other. SPG under the Union Home Ministry and Punjab state police are both responsible. The security lapse of PM is very serious matter; so, accountability and responsibility should be fixed.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

BJP and Congress, main rivals in the poll-bound state, should refrain from making political overtures on the incident of security lapse in the PM's cavalcade. The incident is too serious to be used for political gains. It has brought infamy to security agencies due to lack of meticulousness in preparation for a VVIP's visit. The lacunae can easily be identified by the expert's committee soon. Though it is rarest of rare occurrence, it should be taken as a lesson for strengthening the protocols. It's better for the rivals parties to leave the issue as a technical one.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Third Wave surge may hit GDP



Omicron-induced lockdowns, among other factors such as an increase in raw prices, may pull down growth in GDP for this fiscal year as per India Ratings and Research. The rising cases have led to various curbs instituted by various state governments. Although Omicron cases are spreading much faster than the earlier Coronavirus variants, indications, so far, suggest that the infections are milder and mostly not life threatening. and resultantly the curbs imposed by state governments will be less disruptive than COV 1.0 and 2.0. According to the experts, policy support - both monetary and fiscal - would be critical till the threat of pandemic continues and the economy reaches the stage of sustained growth trajectory. A surge in infections, even its possibility, could trigger curbs on people's movements which could dent the nascent revival seen in sectors such as travel, tourism and hospitality. Governments are trying their best to contain the COV and it is the duty of every citizen to extend the support to the government so that we may conquer the epidemic.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar