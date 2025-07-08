MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th July 2025

Good move by AP High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High court issuing a circular mandating all judicial magistrates to follow the rule book while sending accused to remand, instead of doing it mechanically is quite praiseworthy. In view of the rising number of cases based on frivolous grounds, the judges should be cautious not to order remands in knee jerk fashion. Such a practice will take away rights of citizens in our system, where bail is the norm and jail the exception. The clear direction by the High court in this regard will go a long way in fostering effectiveness in the delivery of justice.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Former MP, Vizianagaram-03

Justice Chandrachud needs a humane touch

It touched me to hear that the former CJI D Y Chandrachud is finding it difficult to get a house with wide washroom doors and ramp facilities that are required for his two adopted wheelchair-bound daughters Priyanka (16) and Mahi (14), who are afflicted with Nemaline myopathy. Since his immediate successor Justice Khanna did not need the official accommodation and the incumbent CJI Justice Gavai will be in the post for a short period, the government need not be in hurry in asking Justice Chandrachud to vacate given the sorry plight of his daughters. He should be allowed to stay in the official house at least till he finds a suitable accommodation.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Unwanted controversy over ex CJI’s residence

An unwanted controversy is in the news over the official residence of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. To put it bluntly, asking him to vacate at this juncture for whatever official reasons is ill-timed given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an overseas tour and is also attending the BRICS summit. This ex CJI issue vis-à-vis residence is bound to be highlighted by the foreign media, perhaps as much as they would Operation Sindoor. Although, as per the governing rules, he had to vacate the designated official residence of CJI, (a type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg) on April 30, he has been seeking extension, which, incidentally, lapsed on May 31. His argument was that renovation works in the house in Tughlak Road that has been allotted to him post-retirement remains incomplete. Justice Chandrachud has been seeking a further stay in the official CJI residence as his two adopted daughters with special needs are undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Keeping this emotional factor in mind, the case of the former CJI must be considered on humanitarian grounds.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar-144003

Kalam example stands out

Never in the past have our judges been in the news for all the wrong reasons. But now, even former CJIs are making headlines. One of them delivered a key verdict favouring the ruling party and was rewarded with a Rajya Sabha berth. The Supreme Court administration has now asked the Centre to ask a retired CJI DY Chandrachud to vacate his official bungalow. In India, only politicians and top officials seem entitled to overstay in official residence. Contrast this with Dr. APJ Kalam, who packed his bags well before his term as the country’s President ended.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Stance on ONOE is bang on

The lofty views expressed by three outstanding legal brains (all former CJIs) on ONOE is highly commendable. It is true that the one nation one election initiative could bring about few significant reforms like cost efficiency, and governance stability. However, implementing it without addressing constitutional, logistical, and federal concerns, could lead to several challenges. Therefore, the success of ONOE depends on a broad political consensus and careful planning to preserve India’s democratic and federal ethos.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad-10