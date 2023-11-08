MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th November 2023

Govts must shed apathy for sake of children

The severe range of air pollution in Delhi has become a regular three month event every winter causing a great deal of human suffering there. The neighbouring states are busier with passing buck to others than put efforts to curb it. The main contributing factor, the stubble burning by farmers, needs to be addressed properly to control the man-made menace. Unless the heaps of agricultural residue left in the fields after harvesting season in those states are managed well, of course with the help of respective governments, there won’t be any respite in vicinity. The central government should take lead and bring along the states concerned in its strategies to save Delhi from pollution.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

As monsoon retreats and winter approaches every year, since a decade, a familiar story of high pollution and low visibility due to severe Air Quality Index (AQI) engulfing the national capital is witnessed, thereby triggering political war. This is most unfortunate as political parties only indulge in blame-game rather than look at the issue seriously. This time too, when pollution assumed emergency proportions due to stubble burning remaining unabated in neighbouring Punjab, the Delhi government woke up very late and took a decision to implement odd-even traffic restriction plan from November 13 to 20 as a measure to check air quality levels after Diwali even. In real sense, this appears more a deflection than finding solution.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

The fact of the matter is, pollution in Delhi has become so polluted in the hands of the rulers that it is the people who are unable to breathe and no wonder the Delhi government has conveniently opted for WFH. As it is, offices don’t function and imagine working from home! All the parties led by BJP which has more power, AAP and, of course, grand old party Congress all are using Dilli ki Sardi for their own ‘Kudh karzi.’ After all, it is the question of people’s health, in particular small school-going children, why not they all put their heads together to find a solution to deal with stubble burning in Haryana ruled by BJP and Punjab ruled by AAP. I urge the parties to come out of apathy for the sake of children who are our future generation.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

TS Bar Council barring pharmacists unjust

Pharmacists study Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence in their DPharm, BPharm and PharmD courses. There is a specialisation of Regulatory Affairs in MPharm. Pharmacists in their practice have to comply with legal obligations. Officers in Drugs Control Department shall have sound legal knowledge in filing the cases and other proceedings. So, interested pharmacists pursue LL B course. After completion of LL B, Telangana Bar Council denies enrollment and compels them to cancel their Registration in Pharmacy Council. It forces pharmacists to lose their hard-earned health professional rights and privileges. Bar Council, thus, restricts the freedom of pharmacists to become lawyers. There is no such objection anywhere in Advocates Act 1961. This will adversely affect the morale of pharmacy profession and healthcare delivery.

Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana, Palakurthi

What’s wrong in ED/CBI raids?

Why do political parties be afraid of central agencies that are out to investigate crime and other financial irregularities of offending political parties, if their hands are clean without corruption? The Adani comment by the Congress has become habitual of sorts as they have nothing else to say. Kharge must have said something about the Mahadev betting scam for mobilising funds for elections in Rajasthan and other places, as conduits in the hawala deal have confessed to the direct delivery of the betting proceeds to be handed over to the Congress Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Callousness claims innocent lives

Everybody will remember the very convoluted date. It was 6 of November, 2023. Passengers were waiting for the Guntur-bound bus at Vijayawada bus complex. It was around 8 o’clock in the morning. An Express bus had mauled a couple of men. They were left bleeding on the platform No.12. The police who were called to the scene declared them dead. However, as a formality, they sent them to the hospital but according to the shopkeeper, there is not much hope for a miracle. This incident made me realise how flimsy life is. However, because of the ignorance of another careless man, they had to lose their lives.

Raju. Kolluru, Kakinada