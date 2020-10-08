MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th October 2020

POTUS and the pandemic

US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House from a military hospital after undergoing treatment for coronavirus after having been diagnosed with Covid-19. The first thing after Trump came to the White House was to remove his facemask as if to prove a point which has resulted in more positive cases in the White House.

His attitude, and the message he gave to the world on prevention of Covid-19 was quite negative and disappointing. At the early stages of the pandemic in the world, Trump was making fun of the pandemic in his comments to berate the severity of the virus, while the rest of the world was meaningfully proactive in taking preventive measures, like using facemask, keeping the social distance and going into quarantine, when infected. He said nobody had heard of going into quarantine for suffering a common flue that could be tamed by taking a paracetamol.

In a way Donald Trump misled the Americans by discoursing caution that was absolutely necessary to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The citizens in some states wanted no restriction to be imposed on their public life, so that they could enjoy all forms of amusement including the unrestricted visit to pubs. There was even a contest that prevailed among some youth who were against the restrictions to see who would catch the virus first. The US had to pay a heavy price for the misdemeanour, which people have paid with their lives. Even today, there are no meaningful precautions that are being carried out by the Americans, which is serious concern.

The Democrats, on the other hand are more systematic in suggesting measures in the prevention of the pandemic that became a serious talking topic in the debate between the Presidential candidates that the public could unerringly see President Donald Trump cutting a sorry figure on such occasions.

India's role in the Covid pandemic was extraordinary as there was more clarity in preventive measures on the part of the Centre and states. The measures were effective to a great extent in bringing down the death rate as a result, which is comparable with the lowest in the world. Now, it is up to the citizens of the country to continue to practice these simple but effective methods in the wake of restrictions that are being removed in the country, till the pandemic is totally banished for the face of the earth.

S Lakshmi, Wayanad

Jagan's tyrannical government



When there are no elections of any sort in AP, it is aghast that the YCP rulers are booking bind over cases on those who question its failure on many an issue and also on opposition leaders who find fault the autocratic rule of the YCP leaders at the government's helm of affairs. Human rights are usurped ever since this government took reigns of administration in AP.

Such type of atrocities and violation of human rights has been brought to the notice of the NHRC earlier, but no action so far seems to have been initiated on the offenders in the government as well as in the YSRC party...The apex courts are chiding the YCP govt on many an issue... Still..the boss is thinking too high of himself and his bulge of 150+ MLAs is an impenetrable and impregnable team.. Because there is no veto power in the hands of the voters, alas, the YCP rulers have become tyrannical.

K Sai Prasanna, Tadepalligudem

Aim for sustainable development



According to the new study by the University of Colorado of Boulder, USA, millions of years ago intense fire burnt even the wet forests. The fire swallowed 30-40 per cent of the global forests then, due to the excessive amount of carbon in the air. History is about to repeat itself. Now, we see similar fires in dry regions of the earth. Scientists have claimed through their projections that the earth may have the same amounts of carbon dioxide by 2100. It's high time to understand that uncontrollable and unchecked amount of poisonous materials released in the air will lead to destruction of the generations to come. It's time for sustainable development. Now or never.

Hrishita Singha, Chittaranjan, West Bengal

Beware, Sonu Sood!



Apart from his popularity as an actor, Sonu Sood became more popular with his selfless service to the people in dire need during the lockdown period while his peers were enjoying the comforts of home quarantine. Now, the problem for him may be from political parties. He is in the very good books of people and politicians may entice him into the vortex of politics. The service mindedness in him may change into self-aggrandizement once he joins politics. He is well-advised not to fall a prey to the machinations of the politicians.

D S P Rao, Kakinada