MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th April 2023

Deplorable state of primary education

The elementary education being the building block of our education system was made free and compulsory for all children up to the age of 14 years. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022, it was made out that the school education in the country has become ineffective year by year. Due to poor foundation being laid at the school level, lapses in the higher education system are more markedly observed. It was embarrassing to note that 3rd standard children could not understand the 2nd standard books as pointed out in the survey.

This trend of inefficiency among school students became apparent even in the highly literate State of Kerala not to speak of a similar situation identified in Andhra & Telangana States. Many students were found to adopt the practice of reading words in English even without knowing their meanings. The capability of reading among children has been enhanced only after they reached their middle school level. There has been no opportunity to appoint teachers with required qualification, as such a practice was adopted politically at the diktat of the politicians. The ASER survey of 2022 played a key role against the backdrop of New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 implemented by the government which gave more impetus to primary level education that laid the foundation for the Indian education system. The Central government has proposed in the NEP-2020 a provision to ensure teaching at the school level in mother tongue to have a greater comprehension of knowledge among students. The objective of the NEP-2020 to invest 6% of the total GDP for education needs to be implemented expeditiously. The education system that reinforces nationality should be provided necessary contribution by one and all in order to flourish in a better way.

– Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

Free and fair press key to a vibrant democracy

The Supreme Court the other day said emphatically that an independent press is a must for the working of a robust democracy. This statement in a way mirrors the faith and preference of an American President who had said long ago that he would prefer a press without a government to a government without a press. Attempts to muzzle and muffle the voice of media pose a big threat to the very existence of a democracy. Like in developed countries, in our country also we have seen great journalists, writers and editors striving to protect both our free media and our democracy. Some time ago a Nobel Peace Prize was bagged by two brave journalists, which was a welcome departure made by the Nobel Committee. That speaks volumes about the role and importance of a free, fair and fearless media. Underlining the all-important role of the Press(another name for newspapers without electronic media).Some call the media "the Fourth Estate", a term first used by political thinker Edmund Burke(high-lighting its role in a society after the first three namely the Clergy, the Nobility, and the Commoners).

In the past also, people loved and admired journalists and editors who had guts and gumption to question governments when they went wrong. My father was a voracious reader and he used to bring home some of the popular newspapers and magazines like the Blitz, the Illustrated Weekly of India, Bhavans Journals besides the Hindu and the Indian Express in late 60s. He had his favorite writers and columnists say Khuswant Singh, and M V Kamath of the Illustrated Weekly fame, R K Karanjia of the Blitz,G K Reddy of the Hindu, Kuldeep Nair of the Express, among others.He had a special place in heart for M Chalapathi Rua, Sharadaprasad, Natwar Singh. All of these journalists, columnists, and writers in no time became my faves, too, for their scholarship, erudition, professional adventures, in particular their affinity with the powerful and the mighty. I noticed that all of them were really very popular not only for their sensational writings and reportages but also for their professional ethics and commitment. And almost all of them started their career from the bottom levels and crept to the tip of the pyramid with perseverance and principles. Since1980s a new crop of brave and knowledgeable journalists and editors have come on to the scene. Arun shouri, Perse Venkateswara Rao Junior, film critic Iqbal Masud of the Express, Art Buchwald, Dom Moraes, Keki N Daruwallah and Khuswant Singh were some of them. These days,T J S George and Mohan Guruswamy are among most inspiring people. Among the young columnists and writers today, we have Shashi Tharoor, Chetan Bhagat, Ravi Shankar, Devapriya Roy. Shashi in particular is known for information and stunning vocabulary.

It is a pity that many TV channels and newspapers are owned by politicians and business tycoons. They often have to work only for the self-aggrandizement of their bosses.

This trend has touched low and mean levels these days among some of our Telugu media arms. One way of showing these media houses their place is making it mandatory on their part to give equal time and coverage both to the government and to the opposition and the chance of imposing heavy fines for violating this norm can also be a good deterrent.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

India must act tough on Chinese actions

Apropos, "India rejects China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal," THI, Apr 5. By giving Chinese and Tibetan names to 11 sites in Arunachal Pradesh which it calls South Tibet, China is being knowingly provocative. It is assuming that India will fret and fume but will not take retaliatory action on issues that are of equal sensitivity to China. So, it does not give much weight to Indian admonitions.

China, no doubt, understands that its latest provocation will stoke more "mistrust" on the Indian side, but its view would be that relations between countries are not based on "trust" but on power balances, and, therefore, India's argument about "trust" is merely a "moral" one which cannot be the basis of long-term ties even between friendly countries when their national interests can evolve and come into conflict. China is, in any case, highly self-centred and self-seeking, and relies currently on its rising comprehensive national power to achieve its hegemonic goals with the financial and economic tools at its command.

China has reiterated its sovereignty over "Zagnan," the name it gives to South Tibet. While we have accepted Tibet as part of China, it was an autonomous Tibet, not a militarised one. Now, Tibet not only has no autonomy, but it has also become a base for China to threaten India's security and claim large tracts of our territory. This alters the essential basis of our 1954 recognition. Thus, we should begin to show in our maps India bordering Tibet and not China, and the depiction of territory of Tibet in dotted lines should be that of Greater Tibet and not the truncated Tibet Autonomous Region. Our media should also depict our northern boundary similarly in its reporting on India-China border issues. We need not also follow the Sincised name of East Turkestan as Xinjiang. If China can Sinicise names in Arunachal Pradesh, we can de-Sinicise East Turkestan's Chinese name.

–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Expect more incendiary politics till elections

The Supreme Court recently said "When Politicians Stop Using Religion, Hate Speech will stop." The Ram Navami violence in Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra is a classic example. In particular in West Bengal and Bihar, Ram Navamil procession followed by violence clearly proves there is politics behind the violence. In West Bengal ever since BJP failed to get enough seats in assembly, the political war between ruling TMC and BJP continues without any break. In this political war, the Ram Navami procession has come handy both for the ruling party in West Bengal and the main opposition BJP.

After having taken permission, how come the organizers backed by Sangh Parivar including BJP allowed the participants to carry weapons such as swords, sticks, even pistol. It is true that some elements from other communities also were involved in arson and violence.

When permission had been given after assurance maintaining peace, its the equal responsibility of police and organisers to maintain order. TMC led by Mamata Banerjee made little attempt to control the violence and instead blamed BJP for it.

The net result it is the ordinary from both the communities were victims. Bihar's oldest Madarsa was burnt down by the mob provoking violence. The breakup of JD(U)-BJP alliance is the main reason is clearly proved when the Home Minister went to talk of instant punishment "Dangaiyon ko ulta latak dengein" (we will hang the rioters upside down). Religion would continue to get weaponized until the next general elections.

Recently I heard a Malayalam song sung by the legendary Yesudas, The lines are worth sharing. "We created religion, religion created gods. We, Religion and Gods together divided the land, divided the hearts.

We became Hindus, Muslim and Christians and became unknown. The world has become a lunatic asylum. The human heart has become weapon factories and allowed god to die in streets and made satan to laugh.

Where is the truth? Where is Beauty? Where is freedom? Where are our blood relations? Where is love? Where is the avatar that comes every thousand yugas? Humans are dying in streets and religion continues to laugh"

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Growing demand for new therapies

The aging population and the increase in chronic diseases have created a growing demand for new therapies that can address the underlying causes of disease and promote healing. Traditional treatments often focus on managing symptoms, but regenerative medicine has the potential to address the root causes of disease by repairing or replacing damaged tissues and organs. Stem cell therapy involves the use of stem cells to regenerate damaged tissues or organs, while tissue engineering involves growing new tissues or organs in the laboratory and then transplanting them into the patient. Gene therapy involves altering the genetic material of a patient's cells to treat or prevent disease. Exciting developments in regenerative medicine have researchers and clinicians hopeful that it will lead to better outcomes for patients in the future.

Regenerative medicine also offers new possibilities for treating conditions that are currently untreatable or difficult to treat, such as spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, and heart disease. By stimulating the body's natural healing processes, regenerative medicine offers the potential to restore function and improve patient outcomes in a way that was previously impossible. Moreover, regenerative medicine has the potential to create new industries and jobs, spurring economic growth and development. The development of new therapies and treatments requires investment in research and development, creating opportunities for scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

Overall, regenerative medicine is a promising field with the potential to transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes. It is certainly a need of the hour, and continued investment and research in this field will be crucial to unlocking its full potential.

–Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Blacking out history is not rationalisation

The contents in history textbooks should show fidelity to objective facts and stand academic rigour. The NCERT seems to think otherwise, if its deletions of significant portions in textbooks is anything to go by. It is glaringly obvious that the NCERT has tried to black out or erase the facts of history to suit a particular political narrative.

History is fait accompli; it is not changeable in tune with the times; it is not amenable to being revised to pander to the whims and wishes of the ruling dispensation. The only way the deletion of chunks of history from textbooks can be looked at is that it is being done as part of the Hindu revivalist agenda.

No amount of 'rationalization' could justify the removal of chapters on Mughal empire, US hegemony in world politics, rise of popular movements, era of one-party dominance and so on to produce "rationalized syllabi". It is hard to believe that the excision of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and the ban on the RSS in its aftermath was due to an "oversight". The reduction of the 2002 Gujarat pogrom from a two-page chapter to a passing reference in two lines couldn't have been more telling. However much one dislikes, environmental and Maoist or Naxal movements are an "unavoidable" part of history.

It is justifiably asked what history is now left for students to learn. If the NCERT deserves kudos for anything at all, it is for easing the burden of learning "too much" and sparing students the burden of carrying the "historical baggage"! Nevertheless, the NCERT should do what is supposed to do as an academic body more than trying to ingratiate itself with the government and be in its good books by axing what is perceived to be unpalatable or inconvenient to it.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A pragmatic move by Reserve Bank

As expected by many economists, the RBI has taken a pragmatic view in deciding to pause policy rate hikes. The first and foremost reason for this is most of the banks are going slow in passing on the increased policy rates hike of 250 basis points since May 2022 . Of course, liberty is given to individual banks to decide how far the rate hikes are to be increased based on so many factors Strong banks like SBI are doing this as their balance sheets are strong.

The reasons for the pause are: one, policy rate hikes in India typically take a three to four quarters or even more to flow through to the economy. The full impact of the rate hikes is yet to be felt businesses and borrowers; two, despite positive trends in high frequency economic indicators the growing worry is the impact of US recession, a shaky Chinese economy and the unfolding banking crisis in the west; three, the US banking crisis forcing US Fed to reopen the taps of liquidity and the US treasury yields retreating. Since monetary policy actions would impact the real economy with a time lag, it would be apposite to pause and see how things play out. Overall the growth-inflation trade-off is unlikely to ease up in the coming months

– TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Politicians must set right examples

Though all are said to be equal before law, the politicians seem to be a set apart claiming special status which is squarely turned down by SC. They tend to demoralize the law enforcement personnel with their rude comments and behaviour that sets a bad example. This arrogance is not confined to any particular party but it cuts across the party lines. We have recently seen how MLC Kavitha played hide and seek with ED authorities before finally giving in after a lot of publicity stunt of surrendering a pack of phones alleged to have been destroyed. Was she trying to make fun of the department? Back home, we have the spectacle of Bandi Sanjay, state BJP president who publicly proclaims that he has no faith in SIT and wouldn't divulge his information, when he was summoned by the authorities. We have another BJP MLA who accuses the police in derogatory terms and the IPS officers association has taken serious objection and requested the Speaker to take action against him. When ex-Minister Eatala was summoned by police as a witness in paper leak case, he cites preoccupation as reason and sets his own date convenient to him. Can a common man have such a leeway? In AP, we see the opposition leaders openly threatening the authorities as to how they will be made to face the music when they gain power. Police are made to stand like subordinates before these shouting and screaming politicians who blatantly refuse to comply with the orders. The politician must realise that he has a bigger responsibility than the ordinary civilians to comply with law. Most of this unwarranted and unwanted heroism can be attributed to some of the current movies where evil is glorified and smugglers are lionised.

– Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad