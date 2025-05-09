MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th May 2025

Actual perpetrators remain scot-free

War has never done justice to any country; it is always devastating and causes irreparable loss. The fierce Operation Sindoor attack and catastrophic damage to nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and POK can really be a matter of pride for some. However, there are other things to consider. The million-dollar question is whether we could kill the real culprits, the ones responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. How will the Union Government justify the killing of 15 during Pakistan army shelling in Poonch and Tangdhar on that very night Operation Sindoor had taken place? A war should be averted at any cost.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, New Upkar Nagar, Ludhiana

An Indo-Pak war can be devastating

Though flare-ups between India and Pakistan are nothing new, India’s Operation Sindoor has notably been more aggressive than the military actions launched by Delhi against Pakistan in 2016 and 2019. It is an uncomfortable moment not least because both India and Pakistan possess a considerable stock of nuclear weapons. Over the last few years, the belief that countries do not go to war has disappeared. India has rightly said that it launched missiles and air strikes on nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir targeting ‘militant positions’ based on credible intelligence inputs. The sharp escalation comes after last month’s deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam pushing tensions between the nuclear armed rivals to dangerous new heights. War will certainly spoil the economy and normal situation in India. International mediation is essential to ensure that the current confrontations does not reach a point where nuclear escalation risks come into play. Careful diplomacy from trusted interlocutors can help bring the two countries back from the brink.

P. Victor Selvaraj, Palayamkottai,Tirunelveli- 627002

Need to strengthen internal security

India responded firmly, forcefully and decisively through operation Sindoor targeted and decimated nine nerve centres of terror camps in Pakistan and POK killing 70 plus terrorists in response to the anger which gripped India after the Pahalgam attack does not end here. In fact, it could be the beginning of a new confrontation if Islamabad fails to take credible measures to check the activities of terror outfits operating on its soil. The terrorists and their handlers have paid a heavy price. New Delhi’s message to Islamabad is unambiguous and a reiteration that any future aggression by Pakistan will not go unanswered because military option is only one part of a broader, long-term strategy. Although the blood of our countrymen has been avenged in action, we still must safeguard and strengthen our internal security to ensure that pilgrimage events like Amarnath yatra progress smoothly and safely because Pakistan has no remorse about the targets it chooses.

K.R. Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad--3.

Oppn should rally behind Centre

The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge the other day charged that an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi three days ahead of the Pahalgam attack because of which he cancelled a scheduled trip to Kashmir but still left the tourists vulnerable. This is no time for political parties to throw brickbats at one another. This is a time of grave national crisis, which calls for political parties, irrespective of affiliation to lend unconditional support to the government’s efforts to fight cross-border terrorism which Pakistan has made its favourite national pastime.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Caste-census must be an apolitical exercise

Conducting a caste-based census is no big achievement. Instead, the focus must be launching a development project and to make it accessible to every section of the society and even more importantly ensure participation of underprivileged and disadvantaged sections. The announcement made by the government is not yet clearly founded. If the intention behind it is sincere and aimed at public welfare, it should be welcomed and appreciated in every way. And if its purpose is political, it will inevitably face condemnation.

Abdus Subhan, Begusarai, Bihar

Stay safe from social media fraudsters

A Mumbai woman was defrauded of ₹67.15 lakh in a share market scam. The victim was lured into a fake trading scheme via WhatsApp and persuaded to transfer money across multiple bank accounts. Although social media provides a wonderful platform to interact with others, users should be careful. Sometimes alerts lead to unimaginable loss. Nowadays, the fraudsters are very active and create fake IDs on social media to lure the gullible people into a fake trading scheme.

Abdullah Jameel Azmi, Azamgarh (UP)