MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th Sep 2025

Modi effectively silencing Trump

In geopolitics, actions often betray words. The fact remains that US President Donald Trump’s trade war was not an economic policy, but a political theatre staged for domestic applause. As it turned bitter after a spell of reckless remarks by Trump against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had no option except to align with China and Russia. As this is a looming nightmare for the US, Trump realising his mistake and the cost of alienating India at a time when the global chessboard is changing gears dramatically, took a U-turn and called Modi as a good friend and India, a strategic partner. It is a clear revelation that he cannot afford to push India further away.

Also, Trump knows that without India, America’s Indo-Pacific strategy is hollow. Amidst these manoeuvres, Modi displayed a remarkable trait by choosing silence which not only can be termed an effective diplomatic response but, by and large, goes to reveal that India and US share a special relationship that cannot be let down by a maverick’s flip-flops. Even as the episode played out, India learnt that America’s friendship is transactional. Keeping in view the changing world order, India, while maintaining a partnership with America due to several interests that benefit both nations, must ensure that it will not be played as a pawn in Washington’s multi-faced dirty game.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Educational equity taking shape in TG

This is in reference to the THI Sept 8 article titled, “Landmark education program launched for 7,000+ govt school students across TG.” The recent launch of Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shatham by the Sumadhura Foundation in partnership with Vandemataram Foundation and the Department of School Education is a commendable development in the sphere of rural education. Targeting over 7,000 students across 25 government schools in 12 districts of Telangana, the initiative carries the potential to transform not just academics, but also the confidence and aspirations of young learners. For far too long, unlike those from urban-based schools, students in rural government schools have struggled with limited access to quality resources, insufficient mentorship, and inadequate exposure to career opportunities.

The goal of achieving one hundred pass rates may seem ambitious, but then ambition is what drives reform. Even if the program inspires improved results, boosts confidence, and brings families into the fold of education awareness, it would have succeeded in planting seeds of long-term change. I hope that more corporations take inspiration from this model and channel their CSR activities into meaningful, long-term educational projects. Education is the foundation of a progressive society, and ensuring equity in learning opportunities for rural children must remain a top priority.

Sukruti Paturi, Hyderabad

Pay-Phone facility at MJR

It was a good move by the Andhra Pradesh government to instal pay-phone facility across all Mahatma Jyoti Rao Pule (MJR) Gurukulas in the state. To be introduced in 110 Gurukulas for BC students, the move gets a shot in the arm from MRKR IT Solutions, which will provide the same free of cost.

The facility that took-off at Rodham in Penugonda constituency on Monday will enable students to have ATM-inspired smart cards that can be recharged with ₹10. Hope this facility will be extended to general hostels, private residential schools and colleges. However, the smart cards must accommodate the numbers of only the parents. The concerned principals must ensure that this facility will not disturb general discipline among students.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Kudos Indian men hockey team

Congrats to the Indian hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025. In what was a one-sided final, India thrashed Korea 4-1 in the final at Rajgir. The triumph also has helped the team to book a ticket to the men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. It was good to note that Team India got better as the tournament progressed. It was a worthy conquest.

Jjayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai-22