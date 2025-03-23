Narrow & obstructive politics main hurdle to Viksit Bharat

Sub: Bold Talk - V Ramu Sarma - ‘Challenges and Contradictions (March 22, 2025). The travesty of Indian politics is the tendency of the opposition to become inexplicably inimical to shared values of the nation as the country is witnessing, of late, which is becoming more vicious and abnormally unpredictable at a time when the country is dreaming big in terms of emerging as a world power for the betterment all world countries. The growing frustration and desperation without being in power is showing for these political entities that is unfailingly evident in their attitude and comments. There are views in circulation that the Sambhal and Nagpur incidents were mere teasers of what they are planning to enact in a big way, in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act that is arbitrarily being used against temple and personal Hindu properties to claim as Waqf land. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unable to grasp the social reality of the country, who cited a story of a girl who wanted to come out of poverty and nursed the ambition of becoming Miss World. This is truly a creditable goal – but Miss India and Miss World are not about good looks alone. There are other numerous aspects that go with being able to answer questions which call for a sharp presence of mind, wisdom, common sense, sense of humor and communication skills to put forward the point of view unambiguously before the judges. Frankly speaking, but for the ‘family’ Rahul Gandhi it is a terrible misfit politically that the present Congress leadership has come to realise, with few options before them, except to swallow the stifling reality.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

There is a need to prepare an ambitious, bold and transformation agenda to reach the goals of Viksit Bharat. We are far from literacy goal. Quality education is the cornerstone of development. India needs reform that can enhance both access and quality vocational training and digital literacy. India’s youth represent country’s greater strength with a vibrant and dynamic generation driving the mission of making India a developed nation by 2047. This transformative roadmap emphasizes inclusive development, sustainable progress and effective governance with active participation of India’s youth.

–P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

***

As long as political class continues to malfunction with leaders like Rahul Gandhi only trying to rake up caste issue and inequality every other day by conveniently leaving out to address issues of urgent relevance to the people, it is far more serious a matter. In fact, most of the opposition parliamentarians except waving a small handbook and making a hue and cry that the constitution is in danger are pursuing diversionary tactics because they have so far neither added to the quality of debate in parliament nor done any noteworthy work in their constituencies to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society. As the present NDA government taking charge in a climate of uncertainty steered the nation ahead while combating the menace of corruption to a large extent. Opposition parties including Congress need to put an end to destructive politics if India must rise further to achieve its vision by 2047. It is time, opposition wakes up because India needs more leaders committed to public service, not dilettantes looking to rest on their dynastic laurels.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The writer touched upon a wide range of topics that our country as a nation is confronting. It is obvious that corruption is a universal phenomenon as such a judiciary is not exempted from it if you consider tracing of a huge pile of cash in the Delhi High Court’s judge residence in Delhi. It is reported that about ₹ 15-20 crore worth currency is found by the fire brigade when they were dousing fire at the residence on March 14. Though the Fire IG denied the tracing of cash at the judge’s residence later, this incident questions the integrity of the judge. The writer emphasised the importance of education and infrastructure for the overall development of the country. It is absolutely correct as education can bring up marginal and downtrodden people. So, the government should allocate budget liberally to the education and its infrastructure both in urban as well as rural areas. Moreover, the reservation policy should not compromise on quality of education. Both ruling and opposition must renounce the vote bank politics and formulate policies that can ensure inclusive growth.

–Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

***

It is true that corruption and caste politics continue to be a persistent challenge in Indian politics. Reservation is totally a vote bank politics. 4% reservation in Karnataka for Muslims in government contracts is nothing but minority appeasement. Now education, health care, liquor production, tourism industry, minerals and oil production and even Hindu temples are totally under the control of politicians. All sorts of nonsense, cheating and frauds are committed daily. Politics and muscle and money power are interwound. There seems to be no end to the lust of politicians in making money. Unable to tolerate his third stint, dislodging Modi government is the one and only agenda of the opposition as of now. Make people work for their livelihood since 95% of Indias wealth is concentrated in the pockets on less than 1% of the population. Inequality should not persist. Only then will democracy carry a true meaning. Even after nearly eight decades of self-rule people are suffering for want of basic services like education, health, transport and potable water. Politicians should have a code of conduct and make accountable. The RPA should also undergo a sea change to discipline our politicians and people too get more powers.

–Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

The article on India’s roadmap to Viksit Bharat “hits the nail on the head” by emphasizing the need for meritocracy and equal opportunities. Politicians must “put their money where their mouth is” and focus on improving education and infrastructure rather than indulging in divisive rhetoric. It’s time for them to “get their priorities straight” and work towards nation-building. The youth of India deserve a level playing field, not empty promises.

–Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

As Sarma rightly emphasises, the journey to Viksit Bharat is fraught with challenges, but it begins with a fundamental shift in people’s mindsets and political thinking. The notion of “Nation is first, self is last” must become the guiding principle for India’s leaders and citizens alike. Tackling corruption, which has become endemic in Indian politics, is crucial to achieving this vision. Ensuring that basic infrastructure, amenities, and services are accessible to all citizens is also vital. Viksit Bharat calls for: Developing robust infrastructure; fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship; ensuring good governance; transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies; promoting social progress; and, encouraging environmental sustainability. Ultimately, achieving Viksit Bharat requires a collective effort from government, citizens, and institutions. As PM Modi emphasized, “Viksit Bharat has to be built only through Sabka Prayas”.

–Ganti Venkata Sudhir,

Secunderabad