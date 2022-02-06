Netas and part-time patriotism

Apropos 'Opposition parties content with political rhetoric' by V. Ramu Sarma. The author aptly summed up the part-time patriotism of political parties in the country, though the emphasis was on KCR, for not missing out any opportunity on his part, either in berating the PM Narendra Modi, or the country in general. This tendency is not limited to KCRs-TRS alone, but seems to be a scourge and trend with all political parties in the country, who are interested in their own writ to run – hook or crook.

It has become fashionable these days, by the non-BJP ruled states to talk on federalism; and any well meaning, long term programmes if initiated by the Centre, to call it as an infringement and interference in the internal matters of the state. Of late, CM Stalin of Tamil Nadu too is airing similar sentiments in order to collect allies to his pet cause of chalking out a clear cut route, in having own say for states to avoid interference of the Government at the Centre - which is unacceptable and very dangerous to the country .

All such silly and useless talks are meant to propagate their pet and redundant agenda, with a view to remain in power pandering to the people - who will say 'no' to such easy and effortless gains accruing to them, without sweat or effort. The state of Kerala is also on such a dangerous path as many of government's quixotic programmes like K-Rail SilverLine project, with calls for an investment of 1lac crore, in bringing down the travel time to 4 hours from the present 12 hours, creating a new route, between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargode, about which the government has not conducted any serious research or evaluation, before making the project public.

On the other hand the Vandebharat rail connectivity that the Centre is keen to introduce in the country, with new generation rail connectivity, will be a path breaking proposition, utilising the present rail infrastructure in the country, by revamping it suitably to the new requirement.

The mentality of political parties like SP, BSP, Congress, TMC, NC, and PDP among others is the same that must be curbed by strict and uncompromising moves initiated by the Centre. It's because BJP has begun to initiate similar measures in earnest, there is perpetual murmurings and disgruntled dissent that is evident in the country, and the people can easily see through this.

The country drastically deviated from the path the people have chosen, by such self-centred and self-interested political parties that are more concerned in promoting family as means of political business, rather than serving the country and the people.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad