PM's call to tackle 'king of diseases'

It's good that Prime Minister has started alerting the people about the 'king of diseases.' Obesity is called the 'king of diseases' as it forms the base for many other diseases. Now it's the major concern of public health not only for India, but for the entire globe.

Obesity occurs due to imbalance between energy consumption and expenditure. If more food is taken more than what is required, it becomes fat in the body. The fatness decreases fitness and promotes inactivity which in turn leads to further weight gain. Due to obesity the chances of diabetes, hypertension, cancer and other metabolic diseases rise. So, it's not only a public health issue, but a socioeconomic burden for the country.

The lifestyle diseases, according to one study, will cost about five to ten per cent GDP in India for coming decade. Physical inactivity and unhealthy food intake are the two main reasons for obesity. So, they should be addressed properly. There must be political commitment to address the menace at community level.

–Dr DVG Sankara Rao, ex MP, Vizianagaram