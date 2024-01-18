Ram temple event not an occasion for politics

This refers to the editorial: “Kya Hindu, kya Musalman, sabse pehle insaan”. These words are fine. It is easy for the media to attack the AIMIM chief whose major influence is confined to Hyderabad. As regards the Delhi government and for that matter even the central government headed by PM, who are exploiting the religious sentiments of voters by invoking the Ram, the editorial has criticised that the Congress can’t defeat Modi by boycotting the invitation sent by Ram Temple Trust where more than Lord Ram, the Prime Minister Modi who is also chief campaigner is being shown much bigger than Lord Ram. On one hand, the ruling party claims that it is a religious ceremony managed by trust, then why the party should attack the Congress as anti-Hindu and so son.



N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Ref: ‘Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura as important to Hindus as Mecca, Madina to Muslims’: K K Muhammed. This refers to a view by K K Muhammed, who was part of the Archaeological Survey of India team that excavated the Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya in 1976, where the Ram temple is now being constructed and ready for Prana Pratishta on the 22nd of this month. Muhammed is of the view Muslims must willingly hand over Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques to Hindus. He always reminds Muslims that India, even after partition, remains a secular country because of its Hindu majority. He thinks that many wounds will heal as a result between the two communities in the country, if Muslims are accommodating. He stressed the Congress party should have accepted the invitation.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has declined to attend the Ram temple consecration event. It should not be taken as an agenda of either BJP or Congress or any other opposition, rather it must be welcomed with esteem pride as a Hindu for Hinduism, of whom Lord Rama is the almighty and one of the esteem characters, called Maryada Purushottam Ram. Politics and devotion are completely a different subject, and the political leaders must keep their party whip aside of their beliefs. The inauguration of Ram temple is a big event for every Hindu and, in fact, every Indian. Not everyone is fortunate to be there on the consecration ceremony, if the opposition are invited to the holy opening of the god Ram’s temple, they should not turn down the same, rather must attend and bow to the god being finally restored in the original place with all respect, honour and pride.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

***

Besides Rahul Gandhi, many political leaders from opposition parties, are boycotting the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled on 22nd January, claiming that that it is a political event as it is being organised by BJP and RSS for political gains. But they are not attending the event for the same reason i.e. political gains. The event is secular because it is a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, as the latter accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the construction of temple at the disputed site. When 100 dignitaries from 55 countries are likely to come for the ceremony, it becomes an obligation on the part of our senior political leaders to do so to maintain prestige of the country. I urge the Prime Minister to persuade the religious leaders to grace the occasion by allowing their say in performing the ceremony. Unity of the country is the first step in establishing ‘Ram Rajya’.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad