School-based assessment best

School-Based Assessment will facilitate the attainment of competencies of the students and it will assess the efficiency of the teaching-learning process within the broader educational philosophy of assessment for learning.

In this mode of assessment, the schoolteachers will evaluate the achievement of the students' school as their unit.

The time has ripened to end the monopoly of the examination system on the education system and to think about a better practice that will make the student more interactive and expressive.

Hence the academicians should think about the school-based assessment that will reduce stress on the system and its stakeholders.

Is it not correct that "While assessment has the potential to improve the learning of all the students, historically it has acted as a barrier rather than a bridge to educational opportunity.

Assessments have been used to label the students and put them in dead and end tracks" (What does the research say on assessment).

— E Gajendra Nath Reddy, Badvel