The real reasons for low political standards

It is surprising that the learned writer, while ignoring the real "elephant in the room" has trained his guns on "wheel chair politics" of Didi in the aftermath of Nandigram incident, in West Bengal , which is ruthlessly termed as sympathy drama and reckoned as low level politics. ( The business of politics hits a new low, 13 March)

On the contrary , the reasons for new low in the business of politics in the present scenario, are many of which , the role of money in elections is the number one. The culture of massive funding, spending, bribing of voters and buying of legislators by cash -rich national political parties is the chief cause for fall in the standards. Secondly the paid news by sold out media, which is playing a key role in shaping the public opinion today in favour of the dominant political party. Is it not a fact that these channels are glorifying even purchase of legislators and toppling of the elected governments by engineering defections?. This too is not reckoned as a criterion for degeneration of the business of politics.

Thirdly the politics in the name of religion. Who is playing this dangerous game of divisive politics misusing even the name of God for political benefit? Finally the studied silence on the part of sacred institutions , meant to check and safeguard the Democracy is the main reason for rise of communal politics which is nothing but hitting the nadir of political standards .

—P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Terrific sum-up

THI's edit page article by Ramu Sarma,'The business of politics hit a new low'(13/03) is a startling reflection of conscientious mood of the public in general. He's rightly said that a good number of policy decisions were made on the basis of inputs received from the Didi-ke Bolo helpline. and I do surmise on the basis of Didi's dependability to the common man to help her win the battle no matter BJP's authoritarian and saffron cards that may have run the roost elsewhere and Amit Shah may blow his own trumpet as a master strategist. Bengal is basically the lineage of leftist thought and it can in no way give in to the saffronisation. As Ramu Sarma closed quoting Gandhiji's last words at the assassin's bullets, Hey Ram, and whose ideological enact pierced his chest, and every time such a lineage engulfs peoples' patriotism, he groans in exquisite pain, Hey Ram lest wolves reign.

— Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Petty political stunts will fail



Apropos the article 'The business of politics hits a new low'. The ascendency to power by Mamata Banerjee began on a wrong note in her devilish design to close the Tata Motors factory in Singur. This was publicised to be an act towards the CPM rout in West Bengal, but had been at the cost of great expectations of the citizens of Singur, who were looking forward to employment generation and hoped for respectful survival in this parched and semi-arid place of West Bengal.

The marginal farmers who had given away their holdings without any second thought with the hope that a car manufacturing unit would come up in their place, which could have changed the barren and forlorn landscape of the area - that was some sort of a final act by the CPM to bring about some tangible change in WB industrially, in the final phase of their rule in the state that was torpedoed by Mamata, which she imagined as setting scores with the then ruling Left front to gain political mileage at the cost of development of the region. The new dramatics that Mamata Banerjee is trying to enact sitting on a wheel chair will not work. This is nowhere near to a similar, brave and unforgettable saga of late NTR when the power was usurped by his colleague in the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

— K R Parvathy, Mysuru

A sorry state of affairs, indeed!

It is indeed a matter of concern to one and all that politics in our country hits new low with every event. Political parties claiming to be major political force in the country do not have peoples' livelihood issues prioritised in their agenda. The ruling dispensation is displaying more of an adamant attitude and political arrogance by continuing with activities that have utterly failed to help in improving the fast deteriorating situation in the country. Assuring a free trip to Jerusalem if voted to power, assuring Rs.18,000 to every account holder without looking into the financial viability or secular permeability are also a few more to quote. The major opposition parties are not in a mood to educate people and mobilise them to take up protest programme that suits the demanding situation. Employment generation does not seem to be anyone's botheration.

Using instruments like ED or CBI at a demanding time to defame and misguide people is another unfathomable dip in terms of political ethics witnessed in the country. Taking antisocial elements in the party by threat or allurements is yet another activity of parties claiming to a congregation of puritans is yet another trend that displays politics hitting it's new low. Increasing the cost of essential fuels with least concern for the plight of the unprivileged, continuing with toll collection even during the pandemic plights and blaming someone else including the providential force is example of politics stooping down fast.

No celestial being is likely to come down to rescue the people from the cruel tentacles of these political forces. It is for the people to understand and realise it as their own responsibility to show them their places and bring better elements to the fore.

— A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

End freebie culture forever

I refer to the article "The business of politics hits a new low" (Feb, 13). The happening of events in the five states that goes to the polls in a few months from now is appalling. Political parties have become mad to grab power by hook or crook. There is no decorum or decency in wooing the voters. Raining freebies for the voters by various political parties in Tamil Nadu, sympathy factor in Bengal, caste factor, minority votes, muscle and money power, religion et all play a prominent role in the elections. The less said about the criticism of the PM and the BJP by the opposition, the better. It has become routine. Voters and votes have become a commodity in our country for politicians. Politics has reached a low in our country.

In west Bengal Ms Mamata was reported to have been pushed down while getting into her car the other day. She was injured and hospitalised. Now she is taking the wheelchair help to her move about. It could have not been staged and intentional to gain sympathy votes. A probe to find out the cause will reveal the truth. This will help in curbing sympathy votes.

The next, criminalisation of politics is the biggest problem our country faced. Our country has many criminals and defaulters as lawmakers. This goes against the tenets of democracy. How can criminals make good laws? So delinking of politics and criminals needs to be enforced. Political parties should be asked not to give tickets to those politicians who had criminal records. This will bring in discipline among the politicians.

Last but not least. The democratic duty of a citizen ends as soon as one exercises his franchise. They have no voice for the next five years. Politicians reap all the benefits without even visiting their constituencies from which they got elected. People must have a say in law-making too. Representation of the people's act needs a complete overhaul. The right to recall corrupt representatives should rest in the hands of the people.

One nation one election also to be considered to cut cost in holding frequent elections. Freebies from the state exchequer should not be allowed. These acts will bring some discipline to politics.

— Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

An election to watch

Ramu Sarma in his article ,"The business of politics hits a new low" has rightly said Mamata wants to gain sympathy and has announced that she will campaign in wheelchair. Mamata knows very well to salvage an adverse political situation and use an unusual incident or inconvenience or even bodily harm to gain political mileage. On the whole, which ever are the things, one thing is certain, this will be the West Bengal elections to watch.

— Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.

Honouring Pingali Venkaiah

It is heart-warming that the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut on the eve of 75th independence have started on a grand scale with gaiety and patriotic fervour in the state of AP . ( Confer Bharat Ratna on Pingali ,CM urges PM, 13 March). The honour accorded to the family of immortal Telugu freedom fighter, Sri.Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the tricolour flag ,is a great gesture on the part of our CM.

Further granting of financial reward of Rs. 75 lakh ,to the family has brought tears in the eyes of all grateful Telugu people who fondly remember the precious contribution of a true Nationalist and his sacrifices to promote Nationalism and give us freedom. In this regard, clarion call for Bharat Ratna ,posthumously to Sri. Pingali Venkaiah Garu ,richly deserves immediate consideration by the honourable PM. Further, the Telugu people are duty bound to promote the values of secularism, democracy and socialism in the country as a tribute to the freedom movement which liberated us from slavery .

— Sharada Beri, Kurnool

Empty promises

Sir Winston Churchill defined true colour of politicians in a sarcastic manner. He said "He is an intelligent politician who promises to build a bridge where there is no river". All election manifestos are abundantly infested with maximum pseudo promises only to end up in breach. A legislation is needed to be made to the effect that copies of election manifestoes shall be submitted to the respective courts and any violations in feasance during the tenure shall be viewed seriously.

— Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

In a class of her own

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj has crowned herself with glory by becoming the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to amass 10,000 runs across all formats. Mithali got to the milestone during the third ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. The 38-year-old Hyderabadi has carved a special niche for herself in the sport and has inspired a generation of girls to take up the game. Kudo

— N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru