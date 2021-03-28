We can’t afford negligence

It seems that Corona pandemic once again is tightening its clutches around our country. The skyrocketing positive cases reflect the bare fact that the people of our country aren't cooperating with the government. We are well aware of how the pandemic has devastated our country and its development. Of course, it has assaulted the entire world ruthlessly and its mayhem is still on.

The coronavirus is changing its genetic structure and evolving as a new strain and infecting the people asymptomatically. We have seen very less cases of incidence in January and February but in March it is marching towards a high positive rate with reduced doubling time. As per the opinion of CCMB director in April the positivity rate will reach to peak and it will gradually reduce its graph when the people will get vaccinated irrespective of their age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to vaccinate the people above 45 years of age across the country from April 1 is welcome. This will really shield the people. It has been proved in the history that vaccines have played a vital role in controlling various viral infections. The people also voluntarily involved in the universal administering of vaccines. But, in the case of corona the people aren't following the same measures due to the robotics of life.

The union government has already issued all the necessary instructions to the state governments to act accordingly as per the magnitude of pandemic. It has been proved that the reduction of the positivity rate and mortality rate during the months of November and February is due to the safety measures followed by the people. The negligence and ignorance of the people once again offered a scope to the deadly virus to infect more masses.

It is really laudable contribution of the Indian scientists that have developed efficient vaccines against all variants of coronavirus. The government should think about a universal immunisation program because it seems that the pandemic is gradually transforming as a seasonal threat. It is not correct to think about lockdowns every time the pandemic throws its lethal paw. The past lockdowns proved that fact and caused grave injuries to all areas of public life.

The government should think about bringing stringent laws for following the safety measures against pandemic. It was so correct by the director, CCMB Hyderabad that negligence is the key factor for the second wave of the Coronavirus in our country. The people are not at all cooperating with the government and turning their deaf ears to its suggestions. This is an ample opportunity for all the intellectuals and political outfits to disseminate the benefits of vaccination and preventive measures against pandemic. It is not correct to create some apprehensions about the efficiency of vaccines.

The zooming positive cases are reflecting the fact that the people are not adhering to the basic precautionary measures. In 2020 the country though it has many hurdles had encountered the pandemic effect with the great support of the people. Hope, in 2021 also we will repeat the same within a scientific manner by following physical distance, wearing masks, using sanitizer and by getting vaccinated.

The academic institutions should have to shoulder the responsibility to promote awareness among the people by organizing the awareness camps across the country. The people should not forget the remark that "Negligence of responsibility teaches lessons in life"

—E Gajendra Nath Reddy, Badvel