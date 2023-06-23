AAP slams LG over removal of temple’s portion in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for ordering an encroachment drive, which was earlier halted by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In Mandawali, Delhi, authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section (railing) of a temple, which led to a riot-like situation in the area. This incident later escalated into a political slugfest between AAP and the BJP.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi expressed her concerns regarding the removal of a portion of a temple in the Mandawali area. According to Atishi, the action was taken on the orders of the L-G (Lieutenant Governor) despite the disapproval of the then-minister, Manish Sisodia.

“Sisodia had objected to any demolitions, but the L-G overruled his decision and ordered the demolition of 10 temples in Delhi,” she said.

Atishi criticised the L-G, stating that Sisodia had directed that no religious place would be demolished in Delhi, but the L-G was ruling Delhi with arrogance like a king.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted, “In Delhi, the L-G has ordered the demolition of 11 temples. One can clearly see the L-G’s order in this letter, and on the other hand, BJP members are opposing the demolition of these temples, criticising the Kejriwal government. These people are so cunning that they themselves commit murder and make you feel guilty.”

Following the clash, a number of protesters were also detained.

