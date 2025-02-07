ACB Raids Kejriwal’s Home Amid Delhi Election Bribery Probe

A major political storm has erupted in the national capital following swift action by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The investigative agency moved quickly in response to statements from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. ACB officials conducted searches at multiple locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. The raids have triggered widespread discussions in political circles.

AAP Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh recently alleged that attempts were made to bribe AAP MLAs. These claims led to an immediate reaction from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who promptly directed ACB officials to launch a probe into the matter. Acting on these orders, ACB teams visited the homes of Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders, intensifying the ongoing political turmoil.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strong stand on the allegations. A letter was sent to the Lieutenant Governor, demanding a thorough investigation. Following this communication, the Lieutenant Governor instructed the ACB to examine the bribery claims in detail.

Meanwhile, the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, conducted on February 5, are set to be announced on February 8. Various exit polls indicate a possible continuation of BJP’s hold on power, raising anticipation over the final outcome.