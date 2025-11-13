Centre calls Red Fort blast a terrorist act

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday described the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice without delay. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

The Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the victims before adopting a formal resolution condemning the attack. In a strongly worded statement, the government called the explosion "a dastardly and cowardly act perpetrated by anti-national forces" and reiterated India's "unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The government expressed "profound grief over the loss of innocent lives" and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

It also commended the "prompt efforts of medical personnel and emergency responders" who had rushed to the scene, noting that "their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable."

The Cabinet acknowledged expressions of solidarity received from "many governments around the world" and directed that the investigation be "pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay."