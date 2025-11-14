Delhi Blast Probe Deepens: 3rd terror car found

Faridabad: As the investigation into the Delhi blast deepens, officials seized Maruti Suzuki Brezza from Al Falah University campus in Faridabad on Thursday. The car was registered under the name of Dr Shaheen Shahid, another accused and a faculty in the university.

Umar Un Nabi and his group had planned a “spectacular terror attack” involving multiple vehicle-borne IEDs followed by assault rifle fire. The module had acquired three vehicles for the operation — a Hyundai i20, a red Ford EcoSport and a Maruti Brezza.

While the i20 was detonated near Red Fort, police issued a lookout alert for the other two vehicles, suggesting the group may have concealed additional explosives.

The EcoSport, registered in Delhi, was recovered on Wednesday in Faridabad. Sources indicated that Umar was responsible for procuring the cars.

Investigations have also revealed that the group had targeted locations beyond Delhi, including Ayodhya, with a planned attack on November 25 during the hoisting of a saffron flag at the Ram temple.