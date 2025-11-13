Delhi bomber's 2nd car found near Haryana village

New Delhi: The Red Ford EcoSport owned by Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi was found parked near Haryana's Khandawali village hours after cops launched a massive hunt for the vehicle on Wednesday, officials said. The car was found parked outside a Khandawali house which belongs to Dr Umar, they added.

After the seizure, the car was cordoned off and a team of experts was called to investigate the vehicle. It is suspected that the vehicle may be carrying weapons or explosives.

The red Ford EcoSport bears the registration number DL10CK0458 and is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi, also known as Dr Umar Mohammad, who was listed as the second owner of the vehicle.

The car was registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO in Delhi on November 22, 2017. Investigations have revealed that Umar used a fake address in Northeast Delhi to purchase the vehicle, prompting police to raid that location late at night, sources said. Authorities believe that the suspects used the EcoSport as a secondary vehicle in the operation, following the explosion of a white Hyundai i20, which was found destroyed near the blast site. Intelligence agencies had warned that

the red EcoSport could be carrying crucial evidence or even explosives.