Delhi Elections 2025 Exit Polls: AAP vs BJP - Who Will Win the Delhi Assembly?
Exit polls predict a tight race between AAP and BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, with BJP potentially gaining an edge, according to the latest predictions.
According to exit polls for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are facing off against each other. According to the Delhi election forecast, the BJP, which has been out of power for more than 25 years, is expecting to return, while the AAP is trying to hang onto power. Opinion surveys for the Delhi elections, however, suggest that the Congress is not anticipated to play a significant role.
Predictions for the Delhi elections poll indicate that the BJP might have an advantage in the ongoing, intense competition for the city's top seat. Based on the Delhi elections exit poll in 2025, these forecasts indicate that the saffron party would narrowly defeat the incumbent AAP. The findings of the exit poll for the Delhi assembly elections are causing a stir in the political world, and attention is now turning to what will happen after the official results are announced.
Millions of people are awaiting the official results of the Delhi assembly elections, which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release shortly. As the Indian elections draw near, many people are keeping a careful eye on the Delhi assembly elections 2025 exit poll and the Delhi elections opinion polls to get a sense of how the votes might go.
The outcome is still uncertain, even if the Delhi election exit poll results can provide some insight into voter choices. Everyone is keeping an eye on the Election Commission of India (ECI) for updates on the Delhi elections date and any impending formal announcements as the exit polls for the Delhi assembly elections approach.