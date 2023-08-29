Delhi govt’s response on an alleged assault of student

New Delhi: It is tragic that such a despicable incident allegedly happened in the summer camp organised by the school. An enquiry committee has been set up and thorough probe is underway on the subject. Let the due course of law take place.

If any teachers or staff where aware of this issue and did not bring it to the notice of higher authorities, then stringent action will be taken against them.

We can assure you all that the Delhi Government will take swift and stringent action on the matter. We want to set the standard of education in the country which includes character development among students. Such culpable deeds would not be tolerated and would be dealt with due severity.