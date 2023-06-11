Delhi Police Asked For Photo And Video Proof From Women Wrsetlers Aginst Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police have asked for photos, audio recordings and videos from two prominent women wrestlers who claim that BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh touched their breasts and slid his hand to their stomachs while pretending to check their breathing. This is according to information obtained by The Indian Express. This even applies to the image of the purported "hug" Singh gave one of the complainants that was marked in the FIR, reported The Indian Express.

On April 21, at the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi, the two adult female wrestlers filed formal complaints against Brij Bhushan, citing several instances of sexual harassment and misbehaviour.

These incidents involved groping, inappropriate touching, and unwanted physical contact. They happened at competitions, during warm-ups, and even at the WFI office in New Delhi. These have been mentioned in the accusations that the female wrestlers have made against Brij Bhushan. However, another instance have been mentiomlned in the FIR. The FIRstates that these alleged sexual harassment instances took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office at 21, Ashoka Road, which is also the location of Singh's MP house, and at international tournaments.

Accordimg to sources, citing a senior police officer, it was stated that on June 5 separate notices under Section 91 of the CrPC were sent to the female wrestlers, giving them a day to react. A wrestler who claimed to have delivered all of the evidence they had against Brij Bhushan was also referenced.

The names of the complainants' roommates and any potential witnesses, especially if they were away from home at the time, as well as pertinent information about the dates and times of the alleged occurrences, the amount of time of their visits to the WFI office, and other pertinent information, were reportedly asked by police. The hotel where one of the wrestlers stayed while visiting the WFI office was another subject of a police investigation.

Furthermore, a wrestler and her relative also received separate notifications from the police requesting for details regarding allegedly threatening phone calls they received after registering complaints against Singh. Any video, picture, call records, or WhatsApp chats pertaining to the threatening calls must be provided by the relative, who was specifically asked to do so.