Delhi’s first artificial rain project delayed due to lack of clouds

Delhi Environmental Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the department is currently not able to find suitable clouds to run the experiment. "The moment we get the right conditions, we will carry out the experiment immediately," he stated in a statement, noting that all the necessary preparatory steps, from permits to arrangements for flights are already in place. Officials aren't expecting an appropriate window for the experiment until at least October 25.

The project has experienced numerous delays, despite reports this week suggesting Delhi pollution control rain could happen at any time following Deepavali. Cloud seeding is a major initiative of the ruling BJP Delhi government. It has been approved by 23 departments which includes those of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A cloud-seeding aircraft that is equipped for seeding is currently based within Meerut under the direction of the team from IIT Kanpur. It is already known that the government provided money to IIT Kanpur, and it will utilize its own aircraft to carry out the tests. Delhi weather modification 2025 Trials will take place in accordance with guidelines for visual flight, accompanied by all required clearances from the local and state authorities, and will not be compensated in accordance with the DGCA's instructions.

Delhi artificial rain project was designed to investigate the Delhi cloud seeding update as an effective method of reducing Delhi's extreme winter pollution. Although the research is currently in standby, the authorities are prepared to begin the project in the event that weather conditions allow.