Disturbing Case: 6-Year-Old Assaulted On School Bus In Delhi, DCW Demands Action

A 6-year-old girl in Delhi's Begampur area in Rohini was subjected to a sexual assault by an older student on a school bus, as reported by the police on Saturday. The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended.



The incident came to light on August 23 when the child's mother noticed her daughter's bag was wet with urine. Upon questioning, the child disclosed that she had been molested by an older student while on the school bus.

The parents reported the incident to the school authorities the next day, but they claimed that the school chairman urged them to withdraw the complaint. The parents further alleged that the school authorities revealed the child's identity to members of their society.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offenses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10/21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at Begumpur police station.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken notice of the incident and issued a notice to the police, seeking information on the actions taken regarding the case. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has expressed concern over the incident and requested a copy of the FIR and details of any arrests related to the case.

The Commission has also inquired whether any FIR has been filed against the school chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal, and other school authorities under the POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter and disclosing the child's identity. The Delhi Police is expected to provide an action-taken report to the DCW by September 5.