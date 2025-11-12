  1. Home
NIA takes over Delhi blast probe

  • 12 Nov 2025 7:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast, which killed 13 people and injured over 25 others on Monday evening.

The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station, with preliminary forensic reports indicating the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators.

Following the handover of the case to the NIA, its team immediately reached the site near the Red Fort and began a comprehensive search operation, examining the surrounding areas.

