Pulwama doctor was driving car

New Delhi/Srinagar: Police on Tuesday investigated the Red Fort blast as a possible terror attack and zeroed in on a Pulwama doctor, who was driving the car that exploded and had links to a terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad.

Dr Umar Nabi is believed to have died in the blast that killed at least 12 people on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police took a DNA sample from his mother to establish the connect. “We have taken the DNA sample in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast,” an official said in Srinagar.

Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah university in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

Umar, also connected to Al Falah and believed to be driving the Hyundai i20 car in which the powerful blast took place, allegedly carried out the terror attack as he feared he might be caught like his fellow doctors, officials said.

The doctor from Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district allegedly carried explosives, possibly ammonium nitrate, in the car, they said. A suicide attack was not ruled out. Muzamil, his sister-in-law, said Umar had been an introvert right from his childhood and focused on his studies and work.

“He was working as a faculty at a college in Faridabad. He called on Friday and said he is busy with examinations and will return home after three days. He was a reserved kind of person right from childhood,” she said.