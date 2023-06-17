Stop Tiger Poaching in Simlipal- Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged his Cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take cognizance of incidents of poaching in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and said stringent action on all fronts and effective enforcement of the law are required to deter poachers.

Pradhan's reaction comes after 40-year-old forester Mati Hansda was shot dead allegedly by poachers in the sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred when a Forest department team was patrolling inside the sanctuary. A gunfire exchange broke out between the team and six armed poachers at the Badachachran beat house on Friday night, a forest official said on Saturday.





Another forest official shot dead by poachers in Similipal tiger reserve is a matter of great concern for every wildlife enthusiast and conservationist.



Losing determined officers like, Shri Mati Hansda who gave his all to protect wildlife is always disheartening. A second… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 17, 2023

Reacting to the incident, Union Education Minister Pradhan, said in a tweet, "Another forest official shot dead by poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve is a matter of great concern for every wildlife enthusiast and conservationist." Losing "determined officers like Mati Hansda" who gave his all to protect wildlife is always disheartening, the minister noted.

"A second such incident in about a month's time following the killing of forest guard Shri Bimal Kumar Jena, such brazenness by poachers and anti-social elements is a worrisome trend," Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said.