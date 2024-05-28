Live
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
- Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C
- Kejriwal seeks bail extension for medical tests
Submit fire audit report by June 8, all hospitals told
New Delhi: In the aftermath of a blaze at a neonatal hospital that killed six newborns, the Delhi government has issued directions to all private and state-run hospitals to complete a fire audit and submit a compliance report by June 8, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.
Bharadwaj said the owner of the hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area was also running another nursing home "illegally" at Paschimpuri and a case was registered against him. He had called for a meeting to discuss the fire incident at the medical centre. Initially, police had said seven newborns were killed in the blaze but after the autopsy, it has been found that one of the babies had died hours before the fire broke out. Bharadwaj said it has been learnt that oxygen refilling was being carried out at the hospital, and added that it would be looked into whether the facility was doing it on its own or some other agency was involved. He stressed that it is illegal for a hospital to have a refilling system since it can lead to fire.
"On April 24, we had issued directions to all hospitals for fire preparedness. On May 8, we asked them to conduct a fire audit. Now, we have asked all private and Delhi government-run hospitals to complete a fire audit and submit a compliance report by June 8 to the health department," he told reporters. The hospitals have also been asked to conduct an audit of the electrical system. "In summer, the power load increases, which can lead to short circuit. We have also asked hospitals to carry out an audit of their electrical system to ensure that it can withstand the load," Bharadwaj added.