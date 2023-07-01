Two sealed bottles of alcohol allowed in Metro

New Delhi: Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

“However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line,” it said. Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and instructed that there should be “no shortage of money” to supply clean water. During the meeting, it was decided that the DJB will end the problem of dirty water in a few areas, use modern technology to find out pipeline leakage issues and solve it permanently.

“Arvind Kejriwal held a regular review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board and discussed about the detailed plan for ending the problem of dirty water in some of the areas. DJB officials said that to end the problem, they will use modern technology like helium gas and cameras to identify the pipeline leakage and find a permanent solution to it,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

He said that there should be “no shortage of money” to supply clean water to the people of Delhi. The chief minister directed DJB chairperson and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that the issue of dirty water should be resolved at the earliest.