From Code to Kingdoms: Ex-Engineer Ridhima Jain Debuts with Fantasy Epic ‘Tryodasham’

In a world where most former software engineers take up consulting, freelancing, or tech startups after quitting the corporate race, Ridhima Jain chose something else entirely — building a kingdom from scratch. Not in code, but in ink.

The Mumbai-based mother of twins and ex-techie has just released her debut novel, “Tryodasham”, a fantasy saga set in the mythical kingdom of Nabhasa. And what’s most compelling isn’t just the book — it’s the story behind the storyteller.

From Debugging Software to Writing Destinies

Ridhima Jain, once deep in the world of programming languages and project deadlines, never imagined she’d be writing about dark forces, ancient prophecies, and royal bloodlines. “Writing a book was never even on my bucket list,” she admits with a smile. “I was completely consumed by work and motherhood. Life was about logins, deadlines, and diapers.”

But sometimes, stories come knocking — and sometimes, they’re pushed into motion.

The Twist in Her Tale: A Husband’s Faith

The idea to write didn’t come from Ridhima herself — it was her husband who played the unlikely catalyst in her literary journey. “He believed in me when I had forgotten my own creative side,” she shares. “He’d say, ‘You have a story inside you. Let the world hear it.’”

After a few persuasive nudges and many late-night conversations, the spark was ignited. With her children starting school and her laptop now freed from code, she took the plunge. What followed was months of writing, researching, and building the world of Nabhasa — a land once full of peace, now plunged into chaos by the mysterious Dark World.

‘Tryodasham’: The Birth of a Fantasy Epic

In Tryodasham, readers are pulled into a gripping tale where Prince Ekam, the heir to the throne, must rise in the wake of destruction. As Nabhasa lies shattered under a dark curse, a prophecy hangs over Ekam’s destiny. What secrets will he uncover? Can one man’s journey reclaim a lost kingdom?

While the book echoes classic fantasy tropes — royal lineage, dark invasions, hidden truths — it’s layered with emotional depth and a personal undertone of rediscovery. “I poured parts of myself into the characters,” Ridhima explains. “Ekam’s doubts, his fears, his need to rise above — that’s something we all face, whether we’re in a palace or a living room.”

A Life Beyond the Pages

Beyond the fantasy world, Ridhima leads a vibrant real life. When she’s not writing, she attends dance classes, experiments with her keyboard, and plans weekend getaways with her family. “I’m finally living the creative life I always wanted but never gave myself permission to explore,” she says.

Tryodasham isn’t just the name of a book — it represents a new chapter in Ridhima’s own life. Her leap from software to storytelling is an inspiring reminder that it’s never too late to rediscover a passion. And in a time when many feel boxed in by routines, Ridhima’s journey reminds us: sometimes, the most powerful fantasy is giving your real-life dreams a chance.

Looking Ahead

With the first part of Tryodasham out in the world, Ridhima is already working on the second part of the saga, which she promises will take readers on an even more thrilling journey through the world of Nabhasa.

“I hope readers enjoy the book,” she says, “but more than that, I hope someone out there — maybe a mother, maybe a tired professional — reads this and says, ‘Maybe I can do it too.’