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Bhoomi puja performed for hotel complex
In Short
The hotel complex is proposed to be developed on four acres at Shakamuru, Amaravati, at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore.
Amaravati:Bhoomi Pooja for the Crowne Plaza hotel complex, to be developed by Indroyal Hospitality Services Private Limited at Shakamuru in Amaravati, was performed on Sunday in accordance with traditional rituals.
The programme was attended by APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju, MPJ Raju, Project Manager, Economic Development Department; P Siva Pradeep Reddy, Executive Engineer; Sugathan Janardhanan, Chairman, Indroyal Hospitality Services, Suni Sugathan, Director; and Biju Prasad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
The hotel complex is proposed to be developed on four acres at Shakamuru, Amaravati, at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 500 people.
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