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Trump hints at fresh strikes on Iran
In Short
Trump hints at fresh strikes on Iran
Washington: United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while also leaving the door open for diplomatic talks.
Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida on Saturday, Trump said Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but questioned whether it would adhere to the terms.
When asked about the possibility of attacking Iran again, Trump told reporters, "Do you really think I would tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will.
There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?" Standing by his administration’s strategy in West Asia, Trump said, “We have done an amazing job.
Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation.”
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