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SP inaugurates Open House

In Short

  • Speaking at the event, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the week also held essay writing and elocution competitions for students.

Police personnel explaining about various weapons to students as part of the Open House programme at DPO Ongole on Monday
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Police personnel explaining about various weapons to students as part of the Open House programme at DPO Ongole on Monday

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Ongole: Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju inaugurated the police open house at the district police office here on Monday as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, giving students a close look at police weapons, equipment, and duties. Speaking at the event, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the week also held essay writing and elocution competitions for students. Students from Narayana and Bhashyam schools, Prathibha College and several other schools and colleges took part in the programme. Police officers and staff explained how each item works. The display included the AK-47, 9 mm Glock pistol, light machine guns, SLR, .303 rifles, MP5 guns, a 51 mm mortar, a multi-shell launcher and a 12-bore pump-action gun.

Metal detectors, bomb disposal equipment, a Vajra vehicle, drone cameras, traffic and road safety equipment and fingerprint tools were also shown.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Prakasam PolicePolice Martyrs Commemoration WeekV Harshavardhan RajuOngole NewsPolice Open House
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