- Stalin condemns former minister’s arrest
- ‘Rangulu Ranguley’ captures Rama and Sita’s love story
- Safeguarding stories for future generations
- Our country needs not only IT professionals but also civil, mechanical chemical engineerings: NIT Rourkela Director
- Backdoor attacks on SMB systems rise 52% in H1 2026: Kaspersky
- Sobha Realty on expansion drive
- Hyundai to jack up capacity to 1.14 mn units, boost localisation
- Office leasing hits record 61 msf in first nine months of 2026
SP inaugurates Open House
In Short
- Speaking at the event, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the week also held essay writing and elocution competitions for students.
Ongole: Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju inaugurated the police open house at the district police office here on Monday as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, giving students a close look at police weapons, equipment, and duties. Speaking at the event, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the week also held essay writing and elocution competitions for students. Students from Narayana and Bhashyam schools, Prathibha College and several other schools and colleges took part in the programme. Police officers and staff explained how each item works. The display included the AK-47, 9 mm Glock pistol, light machine guns, SLR, .303 rifles, MP5 guns, a 51 mm mortar, a multi-shell launcher and a 12-bore pump-action gun.
Metal detectors, bomb disposal equipment, a Vajra vehicle, drone cameras, traffic and road safety equipment and fingerprint tools were also shown.
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured