SP inaugurates Open House

Ongole: Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju inaugurated the police open house at the district police office here on Monday as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, giving students a close look at police weapons, equipment, and duties. Speaking at the event, SP Harshavardhan Raju said the week also held essay writing and elocution competitions for students. Students from Narayana and Bhashyam schools, Prathibha College and several other schools and colleges took part in the programme. Police officers and staff explained how each item works. The display included the AK-47, 9 mm Glock pistol, light machine guns, SLR, .303 rifles, MP5 guns, a 51 mm mortar, a multi-shell launcher and a 12-bore pump-action gun.

Metal detectors, bomb disposal equipment, a Vajra vehicle, drone cameras, traffic and road safety equipment and fingerprint tools were also shown.