Violence, counter-allegations mar local body nominations

Amaravati: The second day of nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC elections in the state on Thursday witnessed widespread clashes, stone-pelting, allegations of nomination papers being torn up and police action in several districts, intensifying the political confrontation between the ruling NDA and the YSRCP.

While the YSRCP accused the police of siding with the TDP and preventing its candidates from filing nominations, ruling alliance leaders alleged that the opposition was instigating disturbances and subsequently portraying itself as a victim.

Incidents were reported from YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Kurnool, Palnadu, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam and other areas. Reports included attacks on party workers, vehicles being set on fire, nomination documents being destroyed and police resorting to lathi-charges to disperse rival groups. Although nominations proceeded without major incidents in several other districts, the developments in Rayalaseema and Palnadu raised concerns about candidates’ ability to participate freely.

In Annamayya district’s Thamballapalle constituency, clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers in Peddamandyam and Peddadippasamudram left several people injured. TDP leaders Narayana Reddy and Anand were among those injured in Peddamandyam, where police resorted to a lathi-charge. In Peddadippasamudram, stone-pelting and the burning of two-wheelers aggravated the situation.

YSR Kadapa district witnessed clashes, stone-pelting and allegations of nomination papers being torn up at multiple locations.

In Gundlakunta in Jammalamadugu constituency, a motorcycle belonging to YSRCP members was reportedly set on fire. Tension also prevailed near the residence of TDP MLC Ramasubba Reddy, while YSRCP MLA Dr Sudha and other leaders were arrested in Badvel.

In Nandaluru, a factional clash within the TDP between supporters of Jaganmohan Raju and Meda Vijaya Sekhar Reddy resulted in two cars and some motorcycles being set on fire. TDP state spokesperson Balasubrahmanyam reportedly fired shots into the air.

In Palnadu, clashes were reported at Nakarikallu, Dachepalli and Edlapadu. At Nakarikallu, rival groups accused each other of destroying MPTC nomination papers, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge. A case was registered against former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and other YSRCP leaders following a protest in Macherla over alleged obstruction of nominations.

Anantapur district also witnessed confrontations. Police stopped former YSRCP MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy at Vaddepalli while he was travelling towards Atmakur with a candidate, citing restrictions on people from outside the local area. In Guntakal, TDP and YSRCP leaders clashed amid allegations that nomination papers belonging to YSRCP candidates were torn up. Stone-pelting was reported near the Anantapur rural MPDO office, leaving a person named Ramanjaneyulu with a head injury.

In Nellore district’s Guduru, clashes followed allegations that TDP supporters obstructed YSRCP candidates.

At the Eluru zilla parishad office, two persons allegedly snatched and tore the nomination papers of YSRCP candidate Maddula Ratnam before being apprehended by police. In Bestavaripeta in Markapuram district, TDP leaders were accused of tearing the nomination papers of a BJP MPTC candidate, triggering a confrontation.

The YSRCP alleged that its candidates were being prevented from reaching nomination centres while several senior leaders were placed under house arrest. Those reportedly confined to their residences included MPs Gurumoorthy and Avinash Reddy, former MLAs Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy, former minister Sake Sailajanath, former Chittoor MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his sons, and former Pattikonda MLA Sridevi. Restrictions were also reported against YSRCP leaders in Tirupati and Nellore.

Former minister Adimulapu Suresh staged a road protest in Ponnaluru in Prakasam district, alleging that YSRCP candidates were not being allowed to enter the nomination premises.

Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav alleged that disturbances were concentrated in Pulivendula and Punganur, constituencies represented by YSRCP MLAs, while the nomination process had proceeded peacefully elsewhere. He accused YSRCP leaders of instigating conflicts and lodging complaints to mislead the Election Commission.

TDP MLA Gouthu Sirisha alleged that the YSRCP was resorting to violence out of fear of electoral defeat. She questioned why disturbances were occurring in areas associated with leaders such as Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Avinash Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, alleging that the strategy was being directed from Tadepalli.