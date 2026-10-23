Four Bhavani devotees killed in road accident at Kathipudi

Kakinada: Four Bhavani devotees from Denkada in Vizianagaram district died in a tragic road accident near Kathipudi in Prathipadu constituency of Kakinada district on Thursday morning. The accident occurred when a Scorpio vehicle hit devotees who had got down from a private bus to have tea while travelling to Vijayawada for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

According to preliminary information, around 40 Bhavani devotees were travelling in the private bus from Denkada to Vijayawada when the vehicle developed a technical snag near Kathipudi. The driver pulled over to the roadside to carry out repairs. Some of the devotees got down and were walking towards a nearby shop to have tea when a Scorpio coming from the Etcherla area of Srikakulam district hit them. The impact was severe, leaving three devotees dead at the spot. Another devotee sustained serious injuries and died while being shifted to a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Chirigidi Yarraiah (38), Lingala Seetharam (45), Bonela Ramana Sattibabu (40), and Tatipudi Sivaprasad (40). They all residents of Denkada. Reports also indicated that some occupants of the Scorpio sustained minor injuries. Peddapuram DSP A B G Tilak and other police personnel reached the accident spot and inspected the scene. Police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the accident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the incident. Pawan spoke to officials and assured the families that the government would stand by them. Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed deep condolences over the deaths and sympathised with the bereaved families.