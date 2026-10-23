27.5 lakh kids screened, 27,000 health issues detected 

Vijayawada: As many as 27.54 lakh children have undergone health check-ups in the last three months under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in Andhra Pradesh, with 27,039 children found with health issues now receiving follow-up treatment and 541 children undergoing surgeries.

Under RBSK, free health screening is being provided to children below 18 years in Anganwadi centres and government and aided schools across the state. The government has set a target to screen 53,66,466 children. The programme was rolled out in July through field health teams.

Of the 27.54 lakh children screened so far - about 51.32 per cent of the target - 9,32,352 were re-examined by medical officers for confirmation. Finally, 27,039 children were identified with treatable defects and are being treated in major hospitals.

Reviewing the implementation on Thursday, health secretary G Veerapandian, along with health and family welfare commissioner K V N Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials, directed that the screening be completed by December.

Under the programme, 38 types of conditions are being screened - 10 birth defects, 5 diseases, 11 nutritional deficiencies and 12 developmental delays and disabilities.

Among birth defects, officials recorded 455 cases of neural tube defects, 243 of Down syndrome, 153 cleft lip and palate, 142 clubfoot, 102 hip joint disorders, 126 congenital heart diseases, 83 cataract, 62 hearing impairment, 33 retinopathy of prematurity, and 8 congenital kidney and urinary tract anomalies.

On the nutritional and disease front, 3,673 cases of Vitamin-A deficiency, 1,847 Vitamin-D deficiency, 715 severe malnutrition, 650 anaemia and 338 goitre were detected. Other cases include 5,122 skin problems, 5,320 rheumatic heart disease, 1,494 respiratory issues, 1,141 dental problems, 1,037 epilepsy, 568 diabetes, 311 hypertension, 31 kidney diseases, 69 ear infections, 12 tuberculosis and 9 leprosy.

Developmental issues recorded include 236 vision defects, 413 hearing defects, 246 neuromotor impairments, 181 motor delays, 61 cognitive delays, 45 language delays, 27 behavioural problems, 19 anxiety disorders, 8 ADHD cases, 4 sleep disorders and 35 neurodevelopmental disorders. Besides, 15 autism, 20 learning disorders, 2 severe developmental delays, 24 congenital hypothyroidism and 157 adolescent health issues were also identified.