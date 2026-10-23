One dead, 100 injured in Deveragattu Bunni festival clashes

Kurnool: The traditional Bunni festival at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving one person dead and over 100 devotees injured. Held annually on the night following Vijayadashami, the ritual once again witnessed bloody clashes as groups of devotees fought wielding heavy sticks and flaming torches. The tragic outcome has reignited sharp concerns over the persistence of this violent tradition, despite recurring attempts by authorities to prevent casualties.

The violent confrontation erupted following the celestial wedding of Lord Mala Malleswara Swamy as the processional idols were being brought down the hill.

Devotees from 11 surrounding villages, divided into opposing factions, engaged in a fierce battle to secure possession of the idols of Goddess Malamma and Lord Malleswara Swamy.

Armed with sticks and torches, participants attacked one another, causing severe head trauma and heavy bleeding. Despite suffering painful injuries, devotees continued the fight, transforming the sacred procession into a scene of chaotic bloodshed. The deceased has been identified as Pothuraju, a resident of Alur. More than 100 injured devotees were rushed to government hospitals in Alur and Adoni for emergency medical treatment. Popularly known as the “stick fight” festival, the centuries-old ritual takes place at midnight following Vijayadashami, drawing thousands of devotees across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Despite extensive awareness drives and heavy security deployments organised by police and the district administration, the violent clashes continue unabated. Participants typically smuggle sticks onto the temple grounds disguised as regular pilgrims before launching into attacks around midnight. The recurring loss of life and heavy injuries present a formidable challenge to law enforcement, highlighting an urgent need for more effective preventive strategies to curb the dangerous practice.