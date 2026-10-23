Alliance unity is our strength: TC Varun

Anantapur: Emphasizing that unity is the alliance’s greatest strength, Jana Sena District President and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun declared that the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition will achieve a 100 percent strike rate in the Anantapur municipal elections.

A strategy session held at Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkata Prasad’s office brought together Minister Satyakumar Yadav and top leaders to finalize a roadmap for mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav.

Candidates received division-level guidance to ensure seamless coordination, with large numbers of cadres and ‘Veera Mahilas’ pledging complete support.