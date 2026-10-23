Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Anantapur
News

Alliance unity is our strength: TC Varun

In Short

Jana Sena District President TC Varun and Minister Satyakumar Yadav lead an NDA alliance strategy meeting in Anantapur to back mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav for the civic elections.

Alliance unity is our strength: TC Varun
X

Alliance unity is our strength: TC Varun

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Anantapur: Emphasizing that unity is the alliance’s greatest strength, Jana Sena District President and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun declared that the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition will achieve a 100 percent strike rate in the Anantapur municipal elections.

A strategy session held at Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkata Prasad’s office brought together Minister Satyakumar Yadav and top leaders to finalize a roadmap for mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav.

Candidates received division-level guidance to ensure seamless coordination, with large numbers of cadres and ‘Veera Mahilas’ pledging complete support.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Anantapur Municipal ElectionsJana Sena PartyTC VarunDaggupati Venkata PrasadNDA Alliance
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X