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Alliance unity is our strength: TC Varun
In Short
Jana Sena District President TC Varun and Minister Satyakumar Yadav lead an NDA alliance strategy meeting in Anantapur to back mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav for the civic elections.
Anantapur: Emphasizing that unity is the alliance’s greatest strength, Jana Sena District President and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun declared that the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition will achieve a 100 percent strike rate in the Anantapur municipal elections.
A strategy session held at Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkata Prasad’s office brought together Minister Satyakumar Yadav and top leaders to finalize a roadmap for mayoral candidate Ajesh Yadav.
Candidates received division-level guidance to ensure seamless coordination, with large numbers of cadres and ‘Veera Mahilas’ pledging complete support.
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