Bengaluru: Maximum punishment for rioters, says DCP Kuldeep Jain

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police are aiming to secure maximum punishment possible on people involved in the recent riots, an official said on Thursday.



"Our main intention is to send them behind bars as long as possible," CCB DCP Kuldeep Jain said. He said the police department will plead with the court to not allow them outside as releasing them will send a wrong message.

The DCP said 400 accused were arrested in the riots case. "We have received a lot of leads and we are continuing our investigation," he said when asked about the angle of terror links of some of the rioters. Meanwhile, Jain clarified that Mudassir Ahmed, one of the rioters, was not picked up from Hyderabad but arrested in the city itself.