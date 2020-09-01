'Pranabda will remembered for his statecraft, politics, policy making'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yedyiurappa and scores of state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.



"I am deeply saddened at the demise of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge of politics, statecraft and policy making," said Yediyurappa in a statement.

Mukherjee (84) died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday evening after a few days of illness.

"In his political career spanning five decades, Pranabda held several key posts, including Defence, Finance, External Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission," recalled the chief minister.

Terming Mukherjee a visionary, Yediyurappa said Pranab was one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India.

"He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of the country," said the chief minister.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by Mukherkee's demise and said the former president's contribution to the country would be remembered.

"My condolence to his bereaved family members," said Siddaramaiah in a statement here.

Noting that India lost a statesman whose knowledge of history, Constitution and laws was unparalleled, Shivakumar said he lost a mentor and guide with the passing away of Mukherjee.

"My deep condolences to his family and several followers," said Shivakumar.

State's former chief minister Kumaraswamy said Mukherjee was a veteran politician with a simple personality.

"The loss of such a great spirit is a huge loss to the country," said Kumarswamy here. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda saying that he always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work.

"I am saddened to learn the passing away of former President of India, Mr.Pranab Mukherjee. We had a long association spanning decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace," Gowda tweeted.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too mourned the passing away of the former President.

Karnataka will observe a seven-day mourning period till September 6 as a mark of respect to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who died Monday. During the mourning period, the national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings and there will be no official or public entertainment, the state protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms said in an order. IANS