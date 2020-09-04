Rajiv Gandhi varsity puts off MBBS exams 

Bengaluru: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Thursday postponed the MBBS examinations from September 9 to October 13.



Earlier this week, the university postponed the final year examinations for BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) exams in the wake of requests from students due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The decision was taken after BCU vice-chancellor Professor Japhet meeting with deans of all affiliated colleges. The university will conduct the examinations on October 13 for BDS and MBBS.

"The director and deans of all the affiliated institutes are instructed to conduct online theory and practical/clinical classes for ongoing exam students and ensure the completion of theory and practicals 15 days prior to the commencement of examination," the circular from RGUHS said.

With the MBBS and BDS exams deferred, now the Bangalore Central University (BCU) has also postponed the post graduate examination.