Spike in Covid cases worries Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karntaka's Covid positive caseload breached the grim milestone of 4 lakh, including 6,808 deaths. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 1,57,044 infections.

Alarmed by the surge in the infection rate, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked the district administrations to work towards bringing down the death rate. He said providing immediate treatment to those with Covid-19 symptoms and saving the lives of those infected is his government's priority.

"Covid infections in the state are increasing day by day...due to some reasons in Bengaluru and few districts the cases are increasing in a big way. With the state reporting a higher number of cases, it is something that we have to take seriously," Yediyurappa said.

At the same time, Yediyurappa said it is inevitable for people to live with Covid-19 what with the government resuming all economic activities. "Taking precaution for not getting infected and paying special attention to bring down the death rate is vital," he said while speaking at the virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat CEOs, SPs and Health Officers.

The CM directed the officials to focus on ramping up tests, ensuring adequate number of testing kits available, appointment of doctors, strengthening booth level taskforce, ensuring availability of oxygen, beds and ventilators, conducting door-door surveys.

He directed the officials to ensure that needy patients get treatment from trained doctors to bring down the death rate. "The government's priority to save the lives of those infected. Already counselling of PG medical students has been completed and over 900 doctors will be appointed to districts soon," Yediyurappa told the officials.