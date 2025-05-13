1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the state government had delivered on its promises as it approaches completion of two years in office.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “We have delivered as promised. This celebration is not limited to the government but to all the people of the state. We will be issuing one lakh patta khatas to mark the occasion.”

“We were thinking of postponing the celebrations of our government completing two years in office in view of the conflict on our borders. Now that the ceasefire is in place, we have decided to go ahead with the programme. We have asked district in charge ministers and MLAs to organise meetings of party workers and officials at district levels.”

“We have decided to issue one lakh patta khatas from the Revenue department. It was part of our manifesto and we are delivering it now. We will invite national leaders for this programme.”

Asked about Indira Gandhi’s statement going viral which is being seen as criticism of Centre, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this. Our national leaders will communicate the Party’s stand on this issue.”