Live
- WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta
- Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya to be extended for Deepotsav
- Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers
- Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Amit Shah
- Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!
- Popularity of Congress government will not last long: Former CM Bommai
- FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’
- Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’
- Official: ‘Adipurush’ grossed Rs. 240 Cr WW in two days
- Delhi Police, FBI & Interpol collaborate, bust cybercrime syndicate defrauding US nationals
10 injured in shuttle bus accident at Bengaluru airport
At least 10 people, including a child, were injured when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.
Bengaluru: At least 10 people, including a child, were injured when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.
The shuttle bus, carrying 17 passengers, was operating between two terminals.
No loss of life was reported in the crash which occurred around 5 a.m. Two members of cabin crew were also reported to be in the bus.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to have received minor injuries.
Karnataka police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the accident. They were investigating if the driver slept during the drive, leading to the collision.
The shuttle buses connects T1 with the newly launched T2 terminal which is less than a kilometer away. Most of the domestic airlines operate from the new terminal. Passengers rely on shuttle bus service to reach T2.
The Bengaluru airport authorities plan to shift all international operations to the new terminal while the old terminal will handle domestic flights.