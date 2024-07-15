16 couples reunite through Davangere dist family court intervention

Davanagere: Sixteen couples, initially quarreling over minor issues, took their disputes to the Davangere District Family Court seeking divorce. However, the court, under the leadership of District Chief and Sessions Judge Rajeshwari N Hegde, facilitated reconciliation, allowing these couples to reunite without proceeding with the divorce.

During the Rashtriya Lok Adalat, held nationwide and in Davangere under Judge Hegde’s supervision, 16 couples reconciled by exchanging necklaces and sharing sweets in the presence of the judge. This event was part of a larger effort, with 8,800 cases being settled through mediation across the country.

In Davangere, the 16 couples who had applied for divorce found a path to reconciliation through the Legal Services Authority. Couples who had been separated for three or four years due to trivial reasons decided to forget their disputes and agreed to live together again. The entire process was witnessed by the Davangere District Judge, Bar Association, and Legal Services Authority.

Among the reunited couples were Raziya Banu and Rasool, Syed Ghouse and Syeda Nishan Taj, Uday and Nagaratna, Shahrukh Darvez and Ruksana Banu, and Annakka and Bharamappa.

Judge Rajeshwari N Hegde expressed, “Today, we conducted the National Lok Adalat, one of four held annually. This is the second Lok Adalat this year, and it can be considered a festival in the judiciary. We have already resolved 4,800 cases. In the family court, 15 cases were resolved, and in Harihar, a total of 16 couples were united. Negotiations in the Lok Adalat can save court expenses, deliver swift justice, and maintain friendships.”

Syed Ghaus Qadri, one of the husbands , shared his experience, “We were married 14 years ago. Due to some reasons, my wife went to her native house. Now we are united again, and we will stay together in the future. It is better to settle disputes between husband and wife. The judge has provided us with excellent guidance.”