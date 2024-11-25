16 gold medals, 485 degrees awarded to students

Bengaluru: National College, Jayanagar, held its 13th Convocation, honoring academic excellence by awarding 16 gold medals and degrees to 485 students. Among the graduates, 52 received postgraduate degrees in MCom, Mathematics, and Physics, while 433 students earned undergraduate degrees.

Delivering the convocation address, Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr M Jayakar Shetty emphasized that education is not only about earning certificates but also about building a strong foundation for moral values and societal responsibilities. He urged students to achieve exceptional accomplishments and contribute to societal progress.

The event also featured Prof. Sundaraj Sitaram Iyengar from Florida International University, who praised the college for fostering leadership qualities and encouraged graduates to actively shape a better society.

The ceremony underscored National College’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for global challenges and societal contributions.